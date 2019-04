Pakistan and India, both, are suspected of having developed Hydrogen Bombs but nothing's been ever officially declared.



And if it's not been declared officially, then there's a strategic reason behind it.



If Modi is saying this unofficially, that too on his election campaign, nothing can be said at all. Politicians lie all the time on election campaign, literally about everything.



Trump lied about banning Islam.

Netanyahu lied about annexing western Palestinian territory currently occupied.

Imran Khan lied about putting all corrupt people in jail.

Modi is lying about putting Congress in jail, and also making this very vague statement.



Point: I wouldn't take it seriously considering Election's are the favorite event to lie in, for politicians just to garner votes.

