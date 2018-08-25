/ Register

About 5 mln tourists visited Crimea this year

    The tourism flow to Crimea has grown by 1 million people and reached 5 million holiday-makers since the beginning of the year

    KOKTEBEL /Crimea/, August 24. /TASS/. The tourism flow to Crimea has grown by 1 million people and reached 5 million holiday-makers since the beginning of the year, said Crimea’s Resort and Tourism Minister Vadim Volchenko on Friday.

    "Crimea received 5 million tourists… Presently, [compared to the same time frame last year] the difference is more than one million tourists," he said, adding that this year’s holiday season is successful.

    According to the minister, a growth in the tourism flow was caused by four factors: the opening of the Crimean Bridge and a new terminal at Simferopol Airport, the good weather and the preservation of last year’s prices for hotel accommodation. "It all coincided, so the season is successful," Volchenko noted.

    In 2017, 5.39 million people visited Crimea. According to this year’s data, the tourism flow is expected grow and reach at least 6 million people, Volchenko said.

    http://tass.com/economy/1018579
     
