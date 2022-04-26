About 147 mln people permanently reside in Russia, Federal State Statistics Service says

Under a decree of the Russian government, the nationwide census was held from October 15 through November 14, 2021MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The preliminary results of Russia’s nationwide census indicate that about 147 mln people permanently reside in Russia. This figure may be adjusted since the Federal State Statistics Service continues to check this data, head of the service Pavel Malkov told reporters on Friday."According to the preliminary assessments, the country’s population per the results of the nationwide census amounts to 147 mln people. The final figure may be adjusted approximately by 0.3%, by 400,000-500,000 people more or less. Yet in fact, the adjusted figure will be less, I think," he said.As of October 2010, over 145 mln people resided in Russia - this figure was recalculated taking into account Crimea, the Federal State Statistics Service specified. Thus, according to preliminary data, the country’s population increased almost by 2 mln people.Under a decree of the Russian government, the nationwide census was held from October 15 through November 14, 2021, using digital tools. In remote and hard-to-reach locations it was extended until December 20.