What's new

About 147 mln people permanently reside in Russia, Federal State Statistics Service says

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,735
-48
10,143
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

Under a decree of the Russian government, the nationwide census was held from October 15 through November 14, 2021

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The preliminary results of Russia’s nationwide census indicate that about 147 mln people permanently reside in Russia. This figure may be adjusted since the Federal State Statistics Service continues to check this data, head of the service Pavel Malkov told reporters on Friday.
"According to the preliminary assessments, the country’s population per the results of the nationwide census amounts to 147 mln people. The final figure may be adjusted approximately by 0.3%, by 400,000-500,000 people more or less. Yet in fact, the adjusted figure will be less, I think," he said.
As of October 2010, over 145 mln people resided in Russia - this figure was recalculated taking into account Crimea, the Federal State Statistics Service specified. Thus, according to preliminary data, the country’s population increased almost by 2 mln people.
Under a decree of the Russian government, the nationwide census was held from October 15 through November 14, 2021, using digital tools. In remote and hard-to-reach locations it was extended until December 20.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Russian census results revealed
Replies
1
Views
149
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Moscow partially shuts down as Russia sees record COVID cases
Replies
10
Views
382
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
F-6 enthusiast
The prospects of Bangladesh-Russia cooperation
Replies
1
Views
319
Bilal9
Bilal9
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX says more than 500,000 people have ordered or placed a deposit for its Starlink internet service
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tai Hai Chen
It’s Time to Abolish the Absurd (and Slightly Racist) Concept of “Visible Minorities”
Replies
3
Views
285
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom