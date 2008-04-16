What's new

Abolishing graduation for two

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
New law under consideration to abolish graduation requirement for election. Just for two, Nawaz and Zardari both are may be " FA pass", bring them in parliament. If one man or majority both can twist the law according to their needs.
 
M

mujahideen

Jan 10, 2007
With the induction of Mr.10&#37; and the Sharif of Pakistan into our Parliament, we just might of broken another record. We are probably the only country in the world that has more crinimals and convists sitting in the Legislature then behind bars. Lets just turn the Parliament House into Central Jail.
 

