Abolishing graduation for two

New law under consideration to abolish graduation requirement for election. Just for two, Nawaz and Zardari both are may be " FA pass", bring them in parliament. If one man or majority both can twist the law according to their needs.
With the induction of Mr.10% and the Sharif of Pakistan into our Parliament, we just might of broken another record. We are probably the only country in the world that has more crinimals and convists sitting in the Legislature then behind bars. Lets just turn the Parliament House into Central Jail.