  Thursday, August 23, 2018

ABM for Pakistan...!

Discussion in 'Pakistan Strategic Forces' started by Mysterious Soilder, Aug 23, 2018 at 7:02 PM.

    Mysterious Soilder

    Mysterious Soilder FULL MEMBER

    Will Pakistan is Going for Any ABM system?
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    It should...
     
    khanmubashir

    khanmubashir FULL MEMBER

    Too expensive and too susceptible to countermeasures to waste resources upon
     
    naveedullahkhankhattak

    naveedullahkhankhattak SENIOR MEMBER

    should develop techniques to counter one only.
    this will do the job.
     
    Mysterious Soilder

    Mysterious Soilder FULL MEMBER

    I think Pak should go for ABM system bcoz "Optics" The enemy will think before strike...And also for Strategic places defence...
     
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    finance problem .
     
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    In Pak-India war scenario its waste of funds. Strike time and distance is very short.
     
