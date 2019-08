Official statement comes after India revoked special status of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region

Malaysia on Thursday called on India and Pakistan to remain loyal to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

“Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security,”

The UNSC passed several resolutions which call for the right to self-determination to decide its political future by people of the Muslim-majority region which is partly held by India and Pakistan since 1947.