Abid Sher Ali wants former CJP Saqib Nisar proceeded under Article 6 Laments soft action against PTI leaders

Former federal minister Abid Sher Ali on Saturday demanded PM Shehbaz and parliament to proceed against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar under Article 6 of the constitution.Addressing a presser, he said an audio of Mr Nisar’s son had surfaced, adding that unfortunately, Mr Nisar had been the CJP of the country. “Mr Nisar and his accomplices are responsible for the present economic crisis,” he added. It was high time, he said, to realise the fact that they had conspired to derail the country from the path of progress.Mr Ali went on to say that former PM Nawaz Sharif and his party were targeted. He said the country was pushed to civil war through a planned attempt. “Everyone knows what Mr Nisar and former SC justice Asif Saeed Khosa did to Pakistan,” he added.He claimed that a few judges had got the dictation to disqualify Mr Sharif, adding that he demanded PM Shehbaz and parliament to proceed against Mr Nisar under Article 6.The PML-N leader lamented that no action had been taken against PTI chief Imran Khan for speaking against the institutions. The PTI leaders were also granted bails. “Some unintelligent people made a messiah out of Mr Khan,” he added. They should, he said, seek forgiveness from Mr Sharif.