What's new

Abid Sher Ali doing a weird exercise in a London Park

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,984
44
19,490
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Abid Shar Ali cannot do whay Imran Khan does for exercise. That's why after showing his butts in an awkward way he thinks he is done!!
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,320
2
117,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
عابد شرلی اور ان جیسے درباریوں کو بس ٹانگیں اور ٹ ٹ اٹھانا ہی آتا ہے ۔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom