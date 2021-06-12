Log in
Abid Sher Ali doing a weird exercise in a London Park
Thread starter
Respect4Respect01
Start date
Today at 7:44 AM
Respect4Respect01
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2010
3,824
0
3,557
Country
Location
Today at 7:44 AM
#1
graphican
ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,984
44
19,490
Country
Location
39 minutes ago
#2
Abid Shar Ali cannot do whay Imran Khan does for exercise. That's why after showing his butts in an awkward way he thinks he is done!!
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,320
2
117,131
Country
Location
35 minutes ago
#3
عابد شرلی اور ان جیسے درباریوں کو بس ٹانگیں اور ٹ ٹ اٹھانا ہی آتا ہے ۔
GumNaam
ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,348
-2
13,662
Country
Location
32 minutes ago
#4
lag ta hay patwaris ko apni taangain uthaa nay bohat shauq hay!
