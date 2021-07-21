What's new

Abid Sher Ali Barking Obscenities in a London Restaurant

Zaki

Zaki

To be honest sometime I feel very sorry for these people

everywhere they go, people surround them and start fighting... like they can't have a peaceful day out with the family...
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

The kids will on day revolt their parents for the sheer dishonesty they did to Pakistan. Look at it, the kids have their ears covered and most likely wished they were not there.

Good lesson for th corrupt, it needs to be more, jail time.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Pakistan was ruled by this crowd, let that sink in!! How state allowed such trash to reach power corridors is another sad chapter in history of Pakistan.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Zaki said:
To be honest sometime I feel very sorry for these people

everywhere they go, people surround them and start fighting... like they can't have a peaceful day out with the family...
I have lived and worked most of my life here in UK and Europe and whenever i go back to Pakistan, i can barely afford to spend a few months there, what have these scumbags done to live such a luxury life in UK.
The bastards are corrupt to the core, ran away from Pakistan with millions in ill gotten wealth.
If i was there, i would have put something in his rabid mouth.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

He was eating with his family when someone came up to him and said this is not your dads money your using, our awaam is the same as the leaders, he should have punched the guy instead of shouting. Nawaz Sharif was the right hand man of the military for over a decade, and after ruling for 30 years the people found out he is a chor, only because the chosen Khan told them. Its best for the Pakistanis to vote good people in to power instead of the corrupt and stop this dramabazj in foreign lands, your making your country look bad by playing dirty.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

Taimoor Khan said:
Pakistan was ruled by this crowd, let that sink in!! How state allowed such trash to reach power corridors is another sad chapter in history of Pakistan.
Brother Taimoor, I use SS telephone call to Justice Qayyum on behest of NS as a yardstick.
This simple call, which is not only authentic, but legal actions were taken against CJ of LHC and Justice Qayyum on the basis of this call. But for some unknown reasons SS and NS were spared.

The litmus test is, if you allow criminals who pervert the course of Justice to rule over country. Result is what Pakistan got.

That's why I oppose Pakistani journalists. They have no ethics and morals. Instead of responding, they prefer to block me. Makes my day.
PakAlp said:
He was eating with his family when someone came up to him and said this is not your dads money your using, our awaam is the same as the leaders, he should have punched the guy instead of shouting. Nawaz Sharif was the right hand man of the military for over a decade, and after ruling for 30 years the people found out he is a chor, only because the chosen Khan told them. Its best for the Pakistanis to vote good people in to power instead of the corrupt and stop this dramabazj in foreign lands, your making your country look bad by playing dirty.
wow. I am impressed. Have you ever try to punch a guy who was throwing verbals at you in the UK!!
Did you post this comment from the nick!!
Just curious.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Windjammer said:
I have lived and worked most of my life here in UK and Europe and whenever i go back to Pakistan, i can barely afford to spend a few months there, what have these scumbags done to live such a luxury life in UK.
The bastards are corrupt to the core, ran away from Pakistan with millions in ill gotten wealth.
If i was there, i would have put something in his rabid mouth.
i feel the same, i cant afford beyond couple of months, and mind it i am amongst the top 5% of USA, still its super expensive in Pakistan.
 
Nasr

Nasr

Windjammer said:
I have lived and worked most of my life here in UK and Europe and whenever i go back to Pakistan, i can barely afford to spend a few months there, what have these scumbags done to live such a luxury life in UK.
The bastards are corrupt to the core, ran away from Pakistan with millions in ill gotten wealth.
If i was there, i would have put something in his rabid mouth.
One day, they will choke on their own blood and no amount of money or power will save them.

All Pakistanis have to do, is become faithful to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah by defying oppressors from coming into power. And when Pakistanis genuinely stand up to oppressors, thieves, murderers and evil-doers. Then watch how Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will avenge the People of Pakistan.

Establish and remain faithful to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, by studying (not just reciting) the Noble Qur'an and becoming worthy of being a member of the Ummah of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

PakAlp said:
He was eating with his family when someone came up to him and said this is not your dads money your using, our awaam is the same as the leaders, he should have punched the guy instead of shouting. Nawaz Sharif was the right hand man of the military for over a decade, and after ruling for 30 years the people found out he is a chor, only because the chosen Khan told them. Its best for the Pakistanis to vote good people in to power instead of the corrupt and stop this dramabazj in foreign lands, your making your country look bad by playing dirty.
you are an utter disgrace and a shameless person. i am so sorry to say this to you.
 
