Abid Sher Ali Barking Obscenities in a London Restaurant

I have lived and worked most of my life here in UK and Europe and whenever i go back to Pakistan, i can barely afford to spend a few months there, what have these scumbags done to live such a luxury life in UK.To be honest sometime I feel very sorry for these people
everywhere they go, people surround them and start fighting... like they can't have a peaceful day out with the family...
Brother Taimoor, I use SS telephone call to Justice Qayyum on behest of NS as a yardstick.Pakistan was ruled by this crowd, let that sink in!! How state allowed such trash to reach power corridors is another sad chapter in history of Pakistan.
wow. I am impressed. Have you ever try to punch a guy who was throwing verbals at you in the UK!!He was eating with his family when someone came up to him and said this is not your dads money your using, our awaam is the same as the leaders, he should have punched the guy instead of shouting. Nawaz Sharif was the right hand man of the military for over a decade, and after ruling for 30 years the people found out he is a chor, only because the chosen Khan told them. Its best for the Pakistanis to vote good people in to power instead of the corrupt and stop this dramabazj in foreign lands, your making your country look bad by playing dirty.
One day, they will choke on their own blood and no amount of money or power will save them.
you are an utter disgrace and a shameless person. i am so sorry to say this to you.