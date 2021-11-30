Abid Ali (Late Bloomer) and Shafique wins the Bangladesh Test for Pakistan

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Classic 100+ and 50+ will never get old true test of master players able to play all day
Surprising Opening Pair of Abid Ali (34 years young ) and Shafique (22 year old)
played brilliantly to secure the test for Pakistan against Bangladesh.
The unexpected opening pair scored runs in abundance in two innings
Abid Ali with 133 and 91
Shafique 52 and 73
Abid brought back memories of great Javed Miandad with remarkable stamina to play continuously for 2 days and 2 long innings, specially considering he was short 9 runs from his second consecutive century for the test match
The pair's success was astonishing considering all eyes were on Rizwan and Babr to continue their sizzling form from T20 world cup where they opened the innings for Pakistan but the Suprise Test Team Opening pair showed Pakistani team is gifted with tremendous talent
The Winning Pair Abid and Shafique
Last edited: