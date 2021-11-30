What's new

Abid Ali (Late Bloomer) and Shafique wins the Bangladesh Test for Pakistan

:big_boss: Classic 100+ and 50+ will never get old true test of master players able to play all day

Surprising Opening Pair of Abid Ali (34 years young ) and Shafique (22 year old)
played brilliantly to secure the test for Pakistan against Bangladesh.

The unexpected opening pair scored runs in abundance in two innings

Abid Ali with 133 and 91
Shafique 52 and 73


Abid brought back memories of great Javed Miandad with remarkable stamina to play continuously for 2 days and 2 long innings, specially considering he was short 9 runs from his second consecutive century for the test match

The pair's success was astonishing considering all eyes were on Rizwan and Babr to continue their sizzling form from T20 world cup where they opened the innings for Pakistan but the Suprise Test Team Opening pair showed Pakistani team is gifted with tremendous talent

1638253333714.png



The Winning Pair Abid and Shafique
 
Test Cricket is amazing you really see the quality / fitness / stamina / skills
The bowlers getting into Rhythm with few warm up overs

1638254352261.png


1638254434482.png


Now this is some classic Pakistani Pace

Tremendous stuff from Shaheen only 2 runs per over and 5 wickets
Similarly Hasan Ali , stepped it up with 5 wickets and just 2.46 runs economy



Amazing figures
 
