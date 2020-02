So, folks, today was the first anniversary of operation swift retort. While some more details of that eventful day have been released but there are other gems that still remain hidden or only remain in the knowledge of some. One such privileged person was kind enough to share some details with me.While Lockheed Martin is not keeping it as much of a secret regarding its pride product, the F-16 scoring the first-ever kill of a SU-30, the PAF OTOH is very reluctant to release details as it would give away some key sensitive information such as tactics used, ranges and modes of engagement. As an example, it's bewildering to hear that Abhinandan was locked from almost 4 sides and had no chance of escape. The remaining 9 fighters of the IAF which came all kept on getting one lock after another because of Link-16. When one pilot would lock and come near the LoC to complete his fighter sweep circle even before he would turn back his lock would be passed on to another formation member who would then pursue the Bandit. So basically the PAF pilots had minimal mental strain and would simply takeover whenever a lock would be passed on and press-on with chasing the Indian aircraft. This was absolutely devastating for their force and morale of the pilots as they were encircled each and every time with no escape! Hence the IAF pilots resorted to reporting radar malfunctions or Bingo fuel in a desperate bid to leave the battlefield.