Abhijit Iyer Mitra Explains Why Chinese Air Force Can’t Defeat Indian Air Force

Our friend , ever so funny chap Abhijit is at it again. He is highlighting how Indians and IAF is superior to the Chinese Air Force.He mentions how Indians have superior "EW" capabilities compared to the Chinese.Did he forget what happened to IAF on 27th February 2019!Indians pilots went deaf and blind after Pakistanis jammed their communications and their data link didn't worked!!If Pakistan can do that to the IAF what China can do is anyone's guess.Contrary to Abhijit, the other Indian commentator regularly inform them that China is well advance in 5th Generation warfare.He is harping about the same "Indian air crafts" which would not be seen in the air theatre on 27th February 2019 for fear of shoot down.IF any thing there are more reasons for India to respond to Chinese "aggression" in Ladakh and Doklam to wrestle back the lost land.How would we cherish an Indian Assault on Chinese!!!Indians invent a lie and then they started to propagate it. In the end they started to treat it as Gospel Truths and facts.