Abhijit Iyer Mitra Explains Why Chinese Air Force Can’t Defeat Indian Air Force

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,698
3
7,259
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Our friend , ever so funny chap Abhijit is at it again. He is highlighting how Indians and IAF is superior to the Chinese Air Force.
He mentions how Indians have superior "EW" capabilities compared to the Chinese.

Did he forget what happened to IAF on 27th February 2019!

Indians pilots went deaf and blind after Pakistanis jammed their communications and their data link didn't worked!!

If Pakistan can do that to the IAF what China can do is anyone's guess.
Contrary to Abhijit, the other Indian commentator regularly inform them that China is well advance in 5th Generation warfare.
He is harping about the same "Indian air crafts" which would not be seen in the air theatre on 27th February 2019 for fear of shoot down.

IF any thing there are more reasons for India to respond to Chinese "aggression" in Ladakh and Doklam to wrestle back the lost land.

How would we cherish an Indian Assault on Chinese!!! :p: :p::victory1:

Indians invent a lie and then they started to propagate it. In the end they started to treat it as Gospel Truths and facts.

 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,022
-19
8,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
bro they have 1 billion brains to feed and Modi gs lies are the best fodder!
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,698
3
7,259
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I know I have seen him and the other fellow whose parents were civil servants too like Abhijit, re-writing history. Making everything Hindu in the world history.
 
M

macnurv

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2009
2,224
2
2,358
Ignore this speaker of half truths. He is one confused individual who is passing around half truths and complete fabrications.
Yes please keep on underestimating PLAAF, after all what is expected out of a person who believes that Mig21 shot down an F16, while the very same air defense shot down its own rescue heli. Dont give these idiots much thought, lets hope IAF takes his advise serious and challenge PLAAF, come on India Modi hai to saab mumkin hai, including getting your behinds handed to you.
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
573
0
1,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IAF got thrashed by PAF (as usual), now imagine what the PLAAF who is challenging the USAF will do to them. Like 100 mig-21s stand no chance against 1 J-20 as long as it replenishes its ammo.
 
