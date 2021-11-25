Abhi 'none-done' awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down imaginary F-16

On Monday, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra, the country's third-highest military honour.Pakistanis, on the other hand, mocked Indian authorities after Abhinandan was apprehended by Pakistani forces in 2019 after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by Pakistani forces (PAF).After his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force, Abhinandan was arrested by the Pakistan Army. He was then released by Pakistan a few days later as a "peace gesture" to India by Prime Minister Imran Khan.Abhinandan has been credited with "shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter during the February 2019 dogfight," according to Indian media.Abhinandan received the Vir Chakra honour in August 2019, but it was presented to him today in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.Politicians, government officials, and Twitter users in Pakistan did. You Can Watch More Detail Here