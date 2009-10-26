What's new

Abdul Sattar Edhi : Renowned philanthropist and chairman of Edhi Foundation

Edhi to undergo surgery at SIUT




KARACHI: Renowned philanthropist and chairman of Edhi Foundation, Abdul Sattar Edhi, will undergo a minor surgery on Tuesday.

“The operation was scheduled to be performed today [Monday morning] at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), however, due to Youm-e-Ali processions, most of the doctors could not reach the hospital in time to conduct the surgery. It will now happen tomorrow morning [Tuesday],” Edhi spokesperson Anwar Kazmi told.

The surgery will last for about 10 to 15 minutes during which the doctors will clear the catheter [a tube which aids the dialysis] as it is reportedly clogged – causing several issues.

“The operation will be 10 to 15 minutes long. Edhi sahib is on dialysis and the line or tract from which the dialysis gets conducted has been chocked, hence they will be operating on it, to make it function properly,” Kazmi said.

Commenting on Edhi’s health, the spokesperson said: “Although every other part of his body is in a good shape, the poorly functioning kidneys are almost done and over with.”

Kazmi clarified Edhi was performing his routine tasks such as meeting people and having food of his likening. “He is not on any form of restrictive diet from the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said Edhi had been discharged for now and will go under the knife as an out-patient.

Edhi was diagnosed with kidney failure in June 2013 and was told by doctors he would have to be on dialysis for the rest of his life.
 
Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar visited Abdul Sattar Edhi at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT)



Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif and his wife have sent a bouquet and a card to philanthropist and chairman of Edhi Foundation Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The army chief prayed for a healthy and peaceful life of Edhi, said his son Faisal Edhi.
 
Get well soon. He is not a national hero for Pakistan but a prime example of humanity for the world too. I pray to ALLAH that this guy get well soon and be with us for decades because his entire life teaches us how you can serve your fellow human beings. Respect!
 
He is a real Pakistani hero, if you are living in old city area of Karachi, sometime back he used to raise funds so often in areas of bolton market, saddar and Near Mazar Quaid. Really a legend.
 
Edhi undergoes successful surgery at SIUT

Published: June 28, 2016




KARACHI: Social activist and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi underwent on Tuesday a successful surgery at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi.

A member of staff at the Edhi Foundation, Humaira Faiz Muhammad, confirms he is well and that his health is in better condition.

“The operation was a success. He is still in the ICU, however, he is fully aware of his whereabouts and is being responsive,” Bilquis Edhi confirmed while speaking to The Express Tribune.

“I told him to open and close his eyes and he did so accordingly. So I think he understood well what I was asking him to do,” she added.

Earlier, a member of staff at the Edhi Foundation, Humaira Faiz Muhammad, confirmed he is well and that his health is in better condition. “I just met him a while back. He is doing better and is in his complete senses,” she confirmed to The Express Tribune.

According to Edhi’s spokesperson, Anwar Kazmi: “The operation was supposed to be performed on Monday, however, the doctors were not able to reach on time due to the Youm-e-Ali procession.”

Minutes after the surgery commenced, Bilquis Edhi while speaking with The Express Tribune said “It’s been a while since they took him upstairs to the surgery room of the institute. The best part of the news is he is not running any fever for now and nor is he having any tendency of high blood pressure, at the moment.”

She further said, “Edhi sahib became bedridden, once the Edhi office was attacked by thieves, a couple of months back. He was so shaken by the theft that he kept on saying that “Mera maan torr diya inn honay,”’ [They broke my trust and faith in them.] He has been bedridden since.”

Explaining his financial challenges which Bilquis believes led to his recent health issues, she said, “He looks at the side cupboard in his room and cries all the time.”
 
A true hero, may Allah Almighty grant him a fast recovery, and a long healthy life. Sincerely praying for him, and praying to meet him. Gems like him are very few in this world.
 
Remembering Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary.

Edhi Sahib was the messianic presence for the poor and the needy. His work will remain unprecedented for a very long time; more than sixty years in service of the mankind, Edhi sahib never ceased to serve the underprivileged. He was the beacon of hope and kindness for all, regardless of their religious or ethnic background. He was labeled an angel quite fittingly.



Edhi's war was against prejudice, cruelty. No politics, no fatwas, no greed. Just humanity for the sake of humanity.





 
Pakistan remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on second death anniversary




Late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

ISLAMABAD: The second death anniversary of prominent philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed on Sunday, according to reports.

Edhi was the founder of the Edhi Foundation, which became famous for running the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world. The foundation also runs homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehab centers and orphanages across the country.

The iconic humanitarian activist was born on February 28, 1928 in Gujarat before the partition of the sub-continent. He breathed his last on July 8, 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was honoured with several awards for his selfless services in the cause of humanity, both on the national and international level.

Various humanitarian organisations and philanthropists have paid glowing tributes to the late Edhi on his death anniversary, and observed that his contributions were unprecedented not only in Pakistan but across the world.

A Quran Khawani was also held at the Edhi Village in Islamabad on Sunday, which was attended by a large number of people, including family members, local residents, as well as admirers and volunteers of the Edhi Foundation which he had established.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari released a message on the anniversary, and said that we all should learn human service form late Abdul Sattar Edhi, who set up a best example of it.

“Edhi was was an asset and the true identity of Pakistan. The best way to pay homage to Edhi is to serve the distressed among all humanity,” he added.

 
