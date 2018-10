Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has described his experience of “begging” from Saudi Arabia for a financial bailout package as “awful”, vowing to put in his best efforts to make the country stand on its feet.

“I was upset when we were flying to Saudi Arabia to seek support,” said the adviser while recalling those moments



“Is this what our life is that we have come to a low where we will beg from others,” Dawood said, adding that a talented nation of over 200 million people deserved far better than this. “It was awful to beg from Saudi Arabia,” he said.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic ministers had gone to Saudi Arabia to seek financial assistance to avoid an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the purpose of the visit was to seek investment.



However, things did not move as planned and no major breakthrough could be achieved during a follow-up visit of a Saudi delegation to Pakistan.

