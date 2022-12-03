What's new

Abdul Razak Dawood: Founder DESCON, BARD Foundation, Columbia University & Lawrencepur

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Abdul Razak Dawood. What was his life pre-partition like? What difficulties did he face while trading? How did he set up the business? What was settling in Karachi like? What was his experience with studying abroad like? When did he start to see his life differently? What was his MBA like? How did he feel about being a Pakistani student at an American University? How Pakistani entrepreneurs have evolved over time? What was Pakistan in 1968 like? How did market segmentation help the growth of his business? The takeover of the New Bangladesh government in 1971? Why did he leave Lawrencepur in 1972? Getting exposure & rebuilding business? Selling Dawood Hercules to Fatima Group? Starting up DESCON? What was after DESCON? Abdul Razak’s advice to business owners? What is the mission behind BARD Foundation? Why did he choose to expand his business in South Africa & Central Asian Republic? Did Abdul Razak Dawood ever regret his choices? How does Abdul Razak Dawood envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Abdul Razak Dawood
01:01 Abdul Razak’s early life pre-partition
02:10 Trading as a family
03:00 Establishing businesses post-partition
04:05 Settling in Karachi, Pakistan
04:30 Decision of his father & his uncle
05:37 Studying in English Public School
06:19 Growing up in England
07:39 When did he start to see his life differently?
10:48 Why did he choose to study engineering?
12:33 What was his MBA like?
14:54 How does he feel about being a Pakistani student in an American University?
16:29 What did he learn from studying in America?
19:28 What businesses did his uncles establish in Pakistan while he was in America for 18 years?
21:44 The evolution of Pakistani entrepreneurs
22:35 What was Pakistan in 1968 like?
24:20 Working in Lawrencepur
29:05 Work culture back then vs. now
31:30 How did market segmentation help the growth of his business?
33:08 The takeover of the New Bangladesh government in 1971
37:22 Why did he leave Lawrencepur in 1972?
38:48 Getting exposure & rebuilding business
41:57 Selling Dawood Hercules to Fatima Group
43:24 What did he do after leaving Dawood Hercules?
45:37 Starting up DESCON
52:17 What was after DESCON?
56:42 Getting into the agriculture business
01:00:23 Abdul Razak’s advice to the business owners
01:03:51 BARD Foundation
01:05:52 What is the mission behind BARD Foundation?
01:14:25 The concept of sports scholarship in Pakistan
01:15:28 Why have people not invested in sports in Pakistan?
01:22:20 His involvement in the education sector
01:23:57 Why did he choose to expand his business in South Africa & Central Asian Republic?
01:31:22 Problems in export growth strategy
1:40:24 The future of the export business of Pakistan
01:47:36 Does Abdul Razak Dawood ever regret his choices?
01:49:56 How does Abdul Razak Dawood envision Pakistan in 2050?

DESCON is a wonderful company, it has many big projects on it's credit.
This group established Dawood Engineering college , Karachi.
This group loves Engineering discipline.
Lawrencepur Woolen mill was near my village. Big fertilizer company.
 
Woah Woah there lol! Since when did a Republican supporter like yourself start hating these 22 capitalist families? Have you become a leftist sir? :laughcry:
These are no capitalists in Pakistan Sir. They are corrupt monopolists who do not play by the rules of capitalism at all.
 
These are no capitalists in Pakistan Sir. They are corrupt monopolists who do not play by the rules of capitalism at all.
To be fair, the Dawood family started with nothing hence I don't hate them like I hate other lazy "rent-seeking" elites. Capitalism doesn't dictate that you must play by the rules and monopolies are present in all capitalist societies, including the US.
 
To be fair, the Dawood family started with nothing hence I don't hate them like I hate other lazy "rent-seeking" elites. Capitalism doesn't dictate that you must play by the rules and monopolies are present in all capitalist societies, including the US.
Ah yes, the good old "my dirty rent-seeking elites" are better than your "dirty rent=seeking elites" syndrome. I thought you were better than that. :D
 
Ah yes, the good old "my dirty rent-seeking elites" are better than your "dirty rent=seeking elites" syndrome. I thought you were better than that. :D
I am not defending the rest-seekers but simply stating that, unlike most rent-seekers, they started from nothing. Of course, this doesn't mean that they have been anywhere near as productive as they could have been just like the other rent-seekers, which is why I will still continue to hate all of them.
 
I am not defending the rest-seekers but simply stating that, unlike most rent-seekers, they started from nothing. Of course, this doesn't mean that they have been anywhere near as productive as they could have been just like the other rent-seekers, which is why I will still continue to hate all of them.
As I said: no thank you. :D
 
I am not defending the rest-seekers but simply stating that, unlike most rent-seekers, they started from nothing. Of course, this doesn't mean that they have been anywhere near as productive as they could have been just like the other rent-seekers, which is why I will still continue to hate all of them.
His specialty is gaslighting. Leave him be.
 

