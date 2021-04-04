What's new

Abductions of Sarmad Sultan by (allegedly) by security agencies

This tweep Sarmad Sultan was allegedly abducted by security forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378294640160411649



Following guy gave an account of what happened during Sarmad Sultan's interrogation during abduction:
"If" what he claims is true, then unfortunately such approach will continuing to sow the seed of resentment against security agencies.


Another account of what happened:

Another, he rightly said that follow the legal procedure if there are concerns of working for enemy state:


Following tweep wrote against alleging the security forces:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378431106756837376
 
