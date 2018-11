National DeskNews delivered from Pakistan and information obtained by Iran confirm that abducted Iranian border guards are in full health, said an Iranian lawmaker.Ali Kord added on Sunday that talks have been held between Iranian and Pakistani local trustees to free the border guards, IRNA reported.Expressing gratitude to the forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for their efforts and cooperation in following up the condition of the abducted guards, he said all capacities and capabilities of the country will be used to free them as soon as possible.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and IRGC chief Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari traveled to Pakistan earlier to follow up the condition of the kidnapped forces’ and hold consultations on the issue.On October 15, terrorists with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group abducted 12 Iranian forces in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, and spirited them away into neighboring Pakistan.The group later posted two photos of the abductees on its social media channel.Over the past few weeks, bilateral talks have been underway on the fate of the captives. Tehran has offered to launch joint operations with Islamabad to free the abductees.Iranian border guards have repeatedly come under attack by terror outfits active on Pakistani soil.Tehran wants Islamabad to live up to its end of a 2013 bilateral security deal, and end terror activities on its side of the border.Last April, the same terror group carried out an attack in the border town of Mirjaveh, taking the lives of 10 Iranian border guards.