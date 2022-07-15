‘Abbu, Ammi, Biryani’ words created controversy in India.

A private school in Kota found itself in the midst of a controversy over a book with numerous Urdu words which is being used to teach a majority of non-Muslim students.

New Delhi: A private school in Rajasthan's Kota stir up a controversy after a book, used to teach class2 children, was reported to have many Urdu language words and names. The school has found itself in the midst of a controversy over a book, which is titled Gulmohar and has been produced by a Hyderabad-based publisher. Many reports claim that the book is being studied by a majority of non-Muslim students.

It has been claimed that the book contains lots of Muslim names like Shanu, Sania, Shireen, Amir and Naseem apart from general references like Ammi (mother) and Abbu (father).