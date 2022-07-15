What's new

'Abbu, Ammi, Biryani' words created controversy in India.

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

‘Abbu, Ammi, Biryani’: Private school in Rajasthan’s Kota stir up controversy over usage of Urdu words in Class 2 book​

A private school in Kota found itself in the midst of a controversy over a book with numerous Urdu words which is being used to teach a majority of non-Muslim students.
New Delhi: A private school in Rajasthan's Kota stir up a controversy after a book, used to teach class2 children, was reported to have many Urdu language words and names. The school has found itself in the midst of a controversy over a book, which is titled Gulmohar and has been produced by a Hyderabad-based publisher. Many reports claim that the book is being studied by a majority of non-Muslim students.
It has been claimed that the book contains lots of Muslim names like Shanu, Sania, Shireen, Amir and Naseem apart from general references like Ammi (mother) and Abbu (father).
he incident came to light after parents of some students noticed the change in behavious in their offsprings. Many students started using words like Abbu and Ammi at home to refer to their parents. Not only this, many children, who are vegetarians, started demanding Biryani to eat.

Following this, the parents complained about the book to local Bajrang Dal representatives, who in turn have filed a complaint with the state education department. Many claimed that the book has been dubbed as an attempt at Islamisation of the school education.

Parents of Hindu children alleged that the book as an attempt to create a gap between their children and the Hindu culture. The said book has 113 pages and costs Rs 352.
Use of Urdu words in Class 2 book stir up controversy in Rajasthan’s Kota

Sanghis call Urdu a Muslim language.

Yet the present Sanghi Government does not remove Urdu from schedule 8 and stop promoting Urdu.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

zeenews.india.com

Somebody tell our neighbors to use their brain. The language they call Hindi or at least what they speak. The language of Bollywood is 90 % Urdu and 10 % Hindi. If they start speaking pure Hindi only 10 crore people may understand it, rest won't.
 
Dialogues of Bollywood movies are in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Indian Hindi speakers understand simple Urdu words. But they won't understand pure Urdu.

Ironically the most pure Hindi speakers are not to be found in the bhaiyya belt but in Kerala. I have seen lot of keralites using Sanskrit words rather than borrowing Urdu words when speaking in Hindi.

Pakistani Urdu speakers understand Sanskrit influenced Hindi words because they watch a lot of Indian movies and serials from childhood.


Hindi and Urdu are destroying other local languages in India and Pakistan.

Pakistan already made Urdu it's national language. India is in the process to make Hindi the national language.

Tamils and Punjabi Sikhs are the only ethnicities trying to save their Mother tongue in South Asia.

The rest are Hindi and Urdu loving cucks.

@Sainthood 101 @jamahir @Sudarshan
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Dialogues of Bollywood movies are in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Indian Hindi speakers understand simple Urdu words. But they won't understand pure Urdu.

Ironically the most pure Hindi speakers are not to be found in the bhaiyya belt but in Kerala. I have seen lot of keralites using Sanskrit words rather than borrowing Urdu words when speaking in Hindi.

Pakistani Urdu speakers understand Sanskrit influenced Hindi words because they watch a lot of Indian movies and serials from childhood.


Hindi and Urdu are destroying other local languages in India and Pakistan.

Pakistan already made Urdu it's national language. India is in the process to make Hindi the national language.

Tamils and Punjabi Sikhs are the only ethnicities trying to save their Mother tongue in South Asia.

The rest are Hindi and Urdu loving cucks.

@Sainthood 101 @jamahir @Sudarshan
The Dialouges of Bollywood are primarily in Urdu. What they are speaking is 90 to 95 % Urdu rest some Hindi and then some English. India would make biggest mistake by declaring Hindi national language. First off what you are claiming to be Hindi is not even Hindi. First decide what is Hindi. You speak 95 % Urud and call it Hindi.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

1657877453319.png
 
U

ulin elup

Urdu and Hindu are both derived from Hindustani language. Both are similiar.

Pure Urdu heavily borrows words from Persian, Turkish and Arabic.

Pure Hindi heavily borrows words from Sanskrit.
Hindi users use Urdu words like dost instead of Mitra, Madad instead of Sahayata, Khoobsurat instead of Sundar etc etc.

The only famous Indian who spoke somewhat of pure Hindi was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But it was wasn't 💯 pure.

I don't even think most Pakistanis speak pure Urdu for that matter.

Most Hindi speakers don't even know that l*nd is a Punjabi word. Ling is a Hindi word for you know what.

Bollywood is destroying Hindi and Urdu.
 

