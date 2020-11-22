Abbottabad Operation MUST Be Reinvestigated & Pakistani Accomplices Brought To Book

This program should be watched in full for all interested.I have written here, continuously since 2011, there are many aspects of OBL operations which stinks from Pakistan's security point of view.Sadly, Pakistan is a country where there is no responsibility and accountability. Lack of these two essential requirements, it has open up Pakistan for constant attacks. Every country, even little country like UAE thinks that Pakistan is a walkover.If anything , Pakistanis themselves are to be blamed.In the video Kasana raises some valid questions, why these things are not investigated properly.He points fingers firmly in the direction of General Kiyani and stated that why the extension was offered and accepted, there must be some quid pro quo involved.I hope people started to take these things seriously and start reflecting on what had happened in last two decades with Pakistan. Unless we do it and open up to the ideas of having responsibility and accountability in their system, Pakistan would keep facing the threats and problem, which present it existential threats.Threats which started with NRO negotiated and implemented by General Kiyani have not disappeared entirely.The one party (read parties) are very unhappy that how Pakistani establishment change tacks and let Imran Khan become PM of Pakistan. Thus the current movement. No holds bar agitation with open proclamation that they are open to discussions/negotiations with the Establishment if they get rid of Imran Khan and let them rule over Pakistan again.The agenda is still unfinished , because Pakistan is still standing. I hope people understand it in black and white, what is at stake.