Abbottabad, KPK

...Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad

Burn Hall was established by Mill Hill Fathers at Srinagar in 1943. After the partition of India established a school, under the same name, on Mansehra Road, Abbottabad,which later came to be know as the Army Burn Hall College for Boys Abbottabad





...Shohada Monument



Ghora Chowk (Horse Intersection), Abbottabad



Abbottabad Cricket Ground


Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, Abbottabad



PMA, 3rd Pakistan Battalion, Tobe Camp Kakul – 1972. Photo taken by Maj Farooq Rana in 1972.

 
very fine beautiful place KPK
 
Pakistan Military Academy Kakul in 1976



A VB match ...

27.JPG






Group Photo with then Commandant of PMA , General Asif Nawaz Janjua (Late)

JCB Drama Club.JPG
 
this city now need to change the name badly after OBL raid
 
............A picture of Abbottabad city taken in 1907........

Beautiful view of the Road from Baloch Mess, Abbottabad


Sajjikot Waterfall in Abbottabad


A toll gate between Nathiagali and Abbottabad









Abbottabad Today.



 
Abbotabad









Road to Abbottabad this week




 
