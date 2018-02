Abbas urges international community to recognize Palestinian state

Source: Xinhua| 2018-02-21 02:55:42|Editor: ZDPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East situation at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 20, 2018. Abbas told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that " Israel shut the door on the two-state solution." (Xinhua/Li Muzi) UNITED NATIONS , Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to convene an international conference that would result in the recognition of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders."We call for the convening of an international peace conference by mid-2018, based on international law and the relevant UN resolutions, with broad international participation and including the two concerned parties and the regional and international stakeholders," he said.The outcome of this conference should be "acceptance of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations," he noted.The Palestinian president also expressed hope that the conference would result in "mutual recognition between the State of Palestine and the State of Israel on the basis of the 1967 borders."Abbas called for the formation of an international multilateral mechanism that would assist the two parties in the negotiations to resolve the permanent status issues defined in the Oslo Accords.Abbas also demanded that Israel halt settlement construction during any future negotiations, as well as any other unilateral moves that could have implications on a future peace deal.The Security Council convened Tuesday for its monthly meeting. The item on the agenda is the Middle East situation, including the "Palestinian question."