Abandoned American equipment for sale in Kabul

ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
Abandoned American equipment for sale in Kabul


by The Frontier Post





KABUL (RIA Novosti): Residents of Kabul continue to sell equipment and clothing left by the Americans during the evacuation from Kabul, a source in the Afghan capital told RIA Novosti.

According to them, in some stores in Kabul, American and Chinese body armor, with and without Kevlar, as well as several types of helmets and splinterproof goggles are available. In addition, there are many clothes and shoes left, including well-known American firms that make clothes for security forces, for example, 5.11.

“All this can be bought for a price 2-3 times less than in the United States and even more so in Russia,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

So, for example, prices for American bulletproof vests with Kevlar in local stores do not exceed $200, and, for example, 5.11 ankle boots, can be purchased in Kabul for a price in the region 40-50 dollars.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
This is not the time to be penny wise and polar foolish; Pakistan needs to buy as much of this equipment as possible ASAP, before it is bought by those that would use it against Pakistan.

At the very least it’s a cost effect way to equip FC paramilitary forces, that might only need equipment in internal policing roles.
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
old used and possibly sabotaged equipment with no possibility of getting spares. Only idiots would go for such junk, not PA.

FuturePAF said:
This is not the time to be penny wise and polar foolish; Pakistan needs to buy as much of this equipment as possible ASAP, before it is bought by those that would use it against Pakistan.

At the very least it’s a cost effect way to equip FC paramilitary forces, that might only need equipment in internal policing roles.
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
FuturePAF said:
This is not the time to be penny wise and polar foolish; Pakistan needs to buy as much of this equipment as possible ASAP, before it is bought by those that would use it against Pakistan.

At the very least it’s a cost effect way to equip FC paramilitary forces, that might only need equipment in internal policing roles.
Darth Vader said:
Unless Pakistan get its hand on these alot can be used against Pakistan
Better to be safe
Who's gonna use it against Pakistan tho??

Martians?? ISIS??

TTP??

Taliban??

:rolleyes:

Taliban aren't going to be making a move against Pakistan.....ISIS is on the run in Afghanistan....the equipment is sitting in the middle of Kabul....not a easy task of thievery to pull off...

TTP is in negotiations with Pakistan and will pop up like a sore thumb using that equipment...

As for Martians....we all know they don't use 2nd hand junk. :D
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
Itachi said:
Who's gonna use it against Pakistan tho??

Martians?? ISIS??

TTP??

Taliban??

:rolleyes:

Taliban aren't going to be making a move against Pakistan.....ISIS is on the run in Afghanistan....the equipment is sitting in the middle of Kabul....not a easy task of thievery to pull off...

TTP is in negotiations with Pakistan and will pop up like a sore thumb using that equipment...

As for Martians....we all know they don't use 2nd hand junk. :D
TLP
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
Now you want PA to get used boots (normally the term "shoes" is used for dress shoes, not military boots.)?
armoured vests have a life (4 to 5 years, depending on the use and environment (hot environment resulting in excessive sweating reduces the life significantly) they don't last forever. PA is not short of helmets for its soldiers, it can afford such basic necessities. Most importantly, you need to learn about self-respect and not disrespect your soldiers by suggesting that we give them used boots abandoned by a retreating army.



Myth_buster_1 said:
How do u sabotage helmets vests shoes etc?
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
Thorough Pro said:
Now you want PA to get used boots (normally the term "shoes" is used for dress shoes, not military boots.)?
armoured vests have a life (4 to 5 years, depending on the use and environment (hot environment resulting in excessive sweating reduces the life significantly) they don't last forever. PA is not short of helmets for its soldiers, it can afford such basic necessities. Most importantly, you need to learn about self-respect and not disrespect your soldiers by suggesting that we give them used boots abandoned by a retreating army.
Pakistan has been using left over military equipments for a long time. This wont be the first nor the last time.
I'm refering to military boots.... Im pretty sure the stock piles are brand new or rarely used since American military stocks bunch of them...
American body armor are way superior to what ever Pakistan is producing. Just use it what ever life it has left which will still out live out perform what Pakistan is producing. A used Toyota corolla at dirt price is better then a brand new Suzuki Mehran.
 
monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 24, 2007
FuturePAF said:
This is not the time to be penny wise and polar foolish; Pakistan needs to buy as much of this equipment as possible ASAP, before it is bought by those that would use it against Pakistan.

At the very least it’s a cost effect way to equip FC paramilitary forces, that might only need equipment in internal policing roles.
You are right cheaply available military grade equipment must be purchased by Pakistan so that terrorist cant get them .
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
I am actually shocked that Pakistan didn't see this opportunity/challenge of weapons reaching in Baluchistan and to TTP. Small weapons are already available in black markets in Afghanistan and in KPK.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
Itachi said:
Who's gonna use it against Pakistan tho??

Martians?? ISIS??

TTP??

Taliban??

:rolleyes:

Taliban aren't going to be making a move against Pakistan.....ISIS is on the run in Afghanistan....the equipment is sitting in the middle of Kabul....not a easy task of thievery to pull off...

TTP is in negotiations with Pakistan and will pop up like a sore thumb using that equipment...

As for Martians....we all know they don't use 2nd hand junk. :D
How many religious groups are present in Pakistan ?
How many groups are actively fighting Pakistan currently in Balochistan, in Pakistan itself with little contacts even if they dont get armoured cars you will see alot of it being used against FC in future.
Even if this has a slim chance is it worth risking the life of Pakistan citizens & soldiers or wait these are too cheap already.

How much smuggling actually takes place via Afghan or iran borders do you know about that ?
With all going for Taliban in Afghanistan you have to look at the other side as well, earlier with all going on they have one common enemy multiple groups working together for one cause now that has been achieved what happens in 5 years ?

You are grossly underestimating the situation
 
