Abandoned American equipment for sale in Kabul

Itachi said:



Martians?? ISIS??



TTP??



Taliban??







Taliban aren't going to be making a move against Pakistan.....ISIS is on the run in Afghanistan....the equipment is sitting in the middle of Kabul....not a easy task of thievery to pull off...



TTP is in negotiations with Pakistan and will pop up like a sore thumb using that equipment...



How many religious groups are present in Pakistan ?How many groups are actively fighting Pakistan currently in Balochistan, in Pakistan itself with little contacts even if they dont get armoured cars you will see alot of it being used against FC in future.Even if this has a slim chance is it worth risking the life of Pakistan citizens & soldiers or wait these are too cheap already.How much smuggling actually takes place via Afghan or iran borders do you know about that ?With all going for Taliban in Afghanistan you have to look at the other side as well, earlier with all going on they have one common enemy multiple groups working together for one cause now that has been achieved what happens in 5 years ?You are grossly underestimating the situation