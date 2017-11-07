Abandoned American equipment for sale in Kabul
by The Frontier Post
KABUL (RIA Novosti): Residents of Kabul continue to sell equipment and clothing left by the Americans during the evacuation from Kabul, a source in the Afghan capital told RIA Novosti.
According to them, in some stores in Kabul, American and Chinese body armor, with and without Kevlar, as well as several types of helmets and splinterproof goggles are available. In addition, there are many clothes and shoes left, including well-known American firms that make clothes for security forces, for example, 5.11.
“All this can be bought for a price 2-3 times less than in the United States and even more so in Russia,” said the agency’s interlocutor.
So, for example, prices for American bulletproof vests with Kevlar in local stores do not exceed $200, and, for example, 5.11 ankle boots, can be purchased in Kabul for a price in the region 40-50 dollars.
by The Frontier Post
KABUL (RIA Novosti): Residents of Kabul continue to sell equipment and clothing left by the Americans during the evacuation from Kabul, a source in the Afghan capital told RIA Novosti.
According to them, in some stores in Kabul, American and Chinese body armor, with and without Kevlar, as well as several types of helmets and splinterproof goggles are available. In addition, there are many clothes and shoes left, including well-known American firms that make clothes for security forces, for example, 5.11.
“All this can be bought for a price 2-3 times less than in the United States and even more so in Russia,” said the agency’s interlocutor.
So, for example, prices for American bulletproof vests with Kevlar in local stores do not exceed $200, and, for example, 5.11 ankle boots, can be purchased in Kabul for a price in the region 40-50 dollars.