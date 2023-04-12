اب لدھیانوی کتا، پاکستان کا محافظ بن گیا

Biggest problem in central Punjab is sectarian extremism, TLP, sipha sahaba and so on that's just remanantWhat's weird is that people don't pray or do roza yet are members of TLP and other extremists organizationIn my father's village in Punjab(attack district) there are three mosques and routinely people beat up each other (alhadess braveli and deobandi) even though non of them pray or do fastingIn south Punjab and Sindh it's vaderasIn balochistan it's nawabsIn KP it's personal and tribal enmity resulting in excess killingsIn FATA it's infiltration of TTP that killed alot of tribal elders weakening the fabric of society plus encouraged by govt collective punishment strategy and support (to get more dollars)