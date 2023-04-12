اب لدھیانوی کتا، پاکستان کا محافظ بن گیا

Biggest problem in central Punjab is sectarian extremism, TLP, sipha sahaba and so on that's just remanant
What's weird is that people don't pray or do roza yet are members of TLP and other extremists organization
In my father's village in Punjab(attack district) there are three mosques and routinely people beat up each other (alhadess braveli and deobandi) even though non of them pray or do fasting
In south Punjab and Sindh it's vaderas
In balochistan it's nawabs
In KP it's personal and tribal enmity resulting in excess killings
In FATA it's infiltration of TTP that killed alot of tribal elders weakening the fabric of society plus encouraged by govt collective punishment strategy and support (to get more dollars)