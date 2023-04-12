What's new

اب لدھیانوی کتا، پاکستان کا محافظ بن گیا

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,598
-10
1,887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ludhyanvi doggy.PNG
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,319
9
22,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
JackTheRipper said:
View attachment 924370
Click to expand...
Biggest problem in central Punjab is sectarian extremism, TLP, sipha sahaba and so on that's just remanant

What's weird is that people don't pray or do roza yet are members of TLP and other extremists organization
In my father's village in Punjab(attack district) there are three mosques and routinely people beat up each other (alhadess braveli and deobandi) even though non of them pray or do fasting

In south Punjab and Sindh it's vaderas

In balochistan it's nawabs

In KP it's personal and tribal enmity resulting in excess killings

In FATA it's infiltration of TTP that killed alot of tribal elders weakening the fabric of society plus encouraged by govt collective punishment strategy and support (to get more dollars)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
پاکستان دلدل میں کھڑا ہے، معاشی ترقی اللہ کے ذمے: اسحاق ڈار
Replies
4
Views
280
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
Imran Khan
Protests against terrorism in wanna wazirstan KPK
Replies
13
Views
683
hydrabadi_arab
H
Imran Khan
PAKISTAN Army's colonel's daughter killed a 40 years old man colonel paid 6.9 million rupees case closed .
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
157
Views
8K
Goritoes
Goritoes
dexter
Liaquat Ali Khan: Murder that is still a mystery after 70 years
Replies
5
Views
778
wali87
wali87
C
Why ZAB was the biggest Curse on Pakistan
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom