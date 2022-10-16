AAP succumbs to BJP’s pressure, Delhi minister resigns for his presence in Buddhist conversion event

By Quamar AshrafAmid rising pressure from right wing politics, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam decided to tender his resignation on Sunday to “quell the controversy” in the wake of his presence at an event in Delhi where so-called lower caste Hindus converted to Buddhism.The Delhi minister attended the Buddha Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh where hundreds of Dalits from across Delhi-NCR converted to Buddhism, earning ire from BJP for participating in an ‘anti-Hindu’ event coupled with controversial remarks he made during the function. More than 10,000 people in the event reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha’s teachings.After his resignation, Mr Gautam tweeted: “Today is the manifestation day of Maharishi Valmiki ji and on the other hand it is also the death anniversary of Manyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb. In such a coincidence, today I have been freed from many shackles and today I have been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions.”Gautam’s resignation is significant in view of the fact that the AAP is trying to outsmart BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, mainly in Gujarat. The party is presenting itself a ‘Hindu champion’. As a result of Gautam presence at the event, BJP got the opportunity to ratchet up the ‘anti-Hindu narrative’ in Gujarat. It is accused that Kerjirwal minister was present at the event where Hindu deities were denounced. The BJP had launched an attack on Kejriwal, demanding ouster of his minister. According to PIT, AAP workers brought down all anti-AAP posters and banners put up on the party chief’s route to the rally venue. Protesting alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ statements by Gautam, supporters of the ruling BJP tore AAP banners ahead of yesterday’s ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Vadodara.“This has not happened for the first time. I want Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to stand on this issue where his minister was seen at an event where Hindus were converted to Buddhism,” BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said. The party took up the matter further and filed the complaint against Gautam at Parliament Street police station. “We’ve filed a complaint against Delhi’s Minister of Social Welfare (Rajendra Pal Gautam) at the Parliament Street police station. The AAP government must sack him for his attempt to stoke communal tensions and spread hatred along religious lines within the country,” said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.Gautam said that the event was organised by the Buddhist Society of India on October 5 and it has nothing to do with politics. However, he is said to have remarked: “For centuries the caste system has limited our opportunities. Now we do not need reservation only in jobs, we need our share in land resources and the right to live with dignity.” “If caste has been made by nature, why is there no caste in France, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand?” the AAP leader reportedly said. Taking to Twitter, the minister from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet bragged about the widespread conversion and said: “With the support of Mission Jai Bhim, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by converting to the Faith of Gautam Buddha,” wrote AAP leader.