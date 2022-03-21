What's new

Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai

On being asked if he had watched The Kashmir Files, Aamir said in Hindi, “Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history which is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma).”

He further added in English, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai

Talking about The Kashmir Files during a press conference, Aamir Khan said every Indian should watch the film and recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma.
Khans of the Bollywood have sold out to the RSS.
 
Khans of bollywood have sold their souls to devil, like any other business person.

Corrected it for you.
images (12).jpeg


They were anti Modi and hindutva at first. But now RSS has bought them.
 

