What's new

Aaj Tak sacks journalist for calling Modi a shameless Prime Minister

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
495
0
622
Country
India
Location
India
In an emotional tweet, Singh hailed slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as his ideal and said he would like to dedicate his termination letter to him as he has nothing else to dedicate.

New Delhi: Aaj Tak Shyam Meera Singh on Monday said he was terminated from Aaj Tak channel for his two tweets that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his first tweet, Singh said that those who seek respect for Prime Minister should first ask him to respect his Prime Ministerial post. In the second tweet, he criticised the trolls for tagging his employer and seeking his termination. He further said, ”I will not compromise from writing that Modi is a shameless Prime Minister”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1417122172024225793


After his termination, Singh wrote several emotional tweets. In one of them, he said, ”People dedicate their degrees, research papers to their Ideals. I have nothing to show but a termination letter from my company IndiaToday, So I want to dedicate my termination letter to my beloved friend Danish Siddiqui, who martyred in Afghanistan.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1416985194704216066

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1416985194704216066


Several media professionals slammed Aaj Tak and India Today Group for his termination. They called the channel ‘spineless” and said it lacks the courage to be critical of the government and its policies.

https://muslimmirror.com/eng/aaj-tak-sacks-journalist-for-calling-modi-a-shameless-prime-minister/
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom