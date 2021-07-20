Aaj Tak sacks journalist for calling Modi a shameless Prime Minister

In an emotional tweet, Singh hailed slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as his ideal and said he would like to dedicate his termination letter to him as he has nothing else to dedicate.

New Delhi: Aaj Tak Shyam Meera Singh on Monday said he was terminated from Aaj Tak channel for his two tweets that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In his first tweet, Singh said that those who seek respect for Prime Minister should first ask him to respect his Prime Ministerial post. In the second tweet, he criticised the trolls for tagging his employer and seeking his termination. He further said, ”I will not compromise from writing that Modi is a shameless Prime Minister”.After his termination, Singh wrote several emotional tweets. In one of them, he said, ”People dedicate their degrees, research papers to their Ideals. I have nothing to show but a termination letter from my company IndiaToday, So I want to dedicate my termination letter to my beloved friend Danish Siddiqui, who martyred in Afghanistan.”Several media professionals slammed Aaj Tak and India Today Group for his termination. They called the channel ‘spineless” and said it lacks the courage to be critical of the government and its policies.