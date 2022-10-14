Aafia Saddique dies.

IceCold said: Finally she got what we could not help her get, I hope and pray she finds peace in the after life. May Allah forgive her sins. She had suffered enough. Click to expand...

villageidiot said: Uncle sam? He's already rendered his judgement of her, no? Click to expand...

She will surely get what she deserves, for Allah judges the best for all of us.My post was quite clear, but please see for clarification if you still need it.