Aafia Saddique dies.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilyhi rajioo.
Mera dil gham se phat raha hai. Cant write anymore.
Uncle sam? He's already rendered his judgement of her, no?Inna lillahe wa inna elehi rajioun.
Finally she will be judged by He who will judge us all.
Finally she got what we could not help her get, I hope and pray she finds peace in the after life. May Allah forgive her sins. She had suffered enough.
Uncle sam? He's already rendered his judgement of her, no?
Not at all, sir. Why would I need any clarification? I was merely suggesting that, regardless of one's opinion on her, she could have been spared the snark on a thread about her death in prison.My post was quite clear, but please see for clarification if you still need it.
She will surely get what she deserves, for Allah judges the best for all of us.