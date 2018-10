Aadhaar data to be deleted if mobile customer gives alternative KYC documents, says telecom body COAI

Government says there is no threat of discontinuation of mobile numbers issued using Aadhaar.



The Cellular Operators Association of India, as also directed by the Department of Telecom, said that the services will not be disconnected during the change in documentation process.

“Telecom players had a meeting with the Department of Telecom and they have been clarified that customers willing to get their Aadhaar details deleted from telecom operator data base should be allowed to do so against valid identity and address proof,” COAI Director-General Rajan S. Mathews said.

COAI, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea etc, said Aadhaar remains a valid document for customer verification like other government authorised documents including passport, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID etc, however, while getting a new connection, no authentication of subscriber details by UIDAI will be done now.

“Telecom operators always comply with instructions and regulations passed by DoT and we will adhere to the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict. We shall await further orders and instructions from DoT,” Mr. Mathews said.

‘No threat of SIM deactivation’



50 crore, or half of the mobile SIMs in the country, face deactivation, the Department of Telecommunication and the 12-digit unique identity number-issuing authority UIDAI in a joint statement said, mobile phone users at their choice can seek a change of their Aadhaar-based authentication done in the past with alternate proof of identity without any disconnection of the number.