AAD 2022: Twiga displays Nyati 4x4 MRAP armored vehicle

Introduced in August 2021, Twiga Services and Logistics’ Nyati 4x4 mine and ballistic protected vehicle range provides a powerful platform for various battlefield and peacekeeping requirements. The Nyati Infantry Fighting Vehicle variant, with a light turret and two hard weapon mounts accommodating up to a 20mm cannon, is suited for motorised infantry, counter-insurgency, specialised policing and special forces operations.Development of the Nyati armored vehicle began in late-2018, as an in-house project. Subsequently, the vehicle trials began in early 2019 but were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Testing and evaluation for production were completed in early 2021.Nyati is a mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicle (MRAP), with standard NATO STANAG Level 2 ballistic protection up to 7.62×39 mm armor-piercing rounds; Level 4B blast protection protects up to 10 kg mines under the vehicle. It comes in a range of different variants suitable for a multitude of missions, including battlefield ambulance, explosive ordnance disposal, cash-in-transit protection vehicle, weapon platform, riot control with water cannon, and VIP transporter.The Nyati is motorized with a 7.2-liter six-cylinder Mercedes Benz diesel engine developing 240 kW (322 hp) associated with an Allison automatic transmission. The vehicle can reach 105 km/h and has an on-road range of around 850 km with 290 liters of diesel fuel. The vehicle also features a central tire inflation system; run-flat inserts ensure critical mobility. Armament options include two roof-mounted 7.62 mm machine gun mounts that can be positioned on the rear of the roof, and there are 12 firing ports around the vehicle.For more than a decade, Twiga Services and Logistics has successfully provided defence, security and humanitarian clients with turn-key acquisition projects aimed at further developing indigenous capabilities through the transfer of skills and technology. Based in the defence industrial heartland of South Africa and drawing on decades of defence and military engineering experience Twiga supplies armoured vehicles, rugged military patrol boats, weapon mounts and customized trailers supported by comprehensive training and support programmes. With an in-house design and development capability Twiga takes products from design through to evaluation and testing to ready-for-manufacture along with all the necessary documentation for maintenance and support as well as the transfer of technology.Using ex-stock South African armoured vehicles, Twiga supplies clients with military vehicle remanufacture programmes providing clients with the equivalent of 80% of a new vehicle. Military vehicle remanufacture programmes can include various sub-system upgrades, and fitment of ancillary equipment and are supplied with maintenance and service kits, as well as the necessary documentation and training programmes.Twiga’s Products and Services proposes Nyati 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, rugged military boats, Nyoka 4x4 armoured vehicle, weapon mounts, customised off-road trailers, and more.