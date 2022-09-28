AAD 2022: ICP unveils new design for its REVA V armored personnel carrier

Integrated Convoy Protection (ICP) is a South African-based company that designs and produces REVA armoured personnel carriers. The acronym REVA stands for Reliable, Effective, Versatile and Affordable, personifying the clear mission of the vehicle and its designers – to produce a ballistic and blast-protected carrier. The manufacturing capabilities in South Africa currently equate to 30 vehicles per month. ICP are the owners of the Blue Print data pack of the REVA 4x4 that was designed in October 2004. ICP has two production sites, one in South Africa and one in Amman, Jordan.
IPC showcases the new design of its REVA V (Picture source: Army Recognition)
The Global Vehicle Mass (GVM) of the REVA V is 16 tons, including a 3.5-ton payload. It is built on a solid V-shaped monocoque hull – a combat-proven South African design – and has been modified to withstand threats encountered worldwide today. The V-hull is manufactured from two layers of 10mm armored steel comprising a 25 mm cavity to increase ballistic properties within the passenger compartment. The sides of the vehicle are composed of 6mm/8.9mm protection plating, with a double skin of armour for added protection. The upper hull is supported by a V-shaped bottom plate that is internally reinforced by means of a capping plate for ultimate blast protection.The bottom plate consists of 10mm/16mm armour plate, and the roof, back door, firewall and nose plate contain 6mm/8.9mm armour. An additional 4mm armour plate is built into the floor plates with specially designed suspended seats for added protection.
The REVA Armored Personnel Carrier complies with: Kinetic energy – STANAG 4569 level 3; 7.62 x 51 AP @ 30 metres with 930 m/s; Grenade and mine-blast test threat – STANAG 4569 level 4; 10 kg blast AT mine-explosion pressure activated under any wheel.
The REVA 4x4 APC is available as a 10-seater vehicle that includes the driver and co-driver. Ten firing ports are also available. Two light machine guns can be used and cover 360-degree on roller-bearing turret hatches. The vehicle is often confused with the Mamba and the RG-31.
Born on the requirements of a security company operating in Iraq and whose operators faced IEDs and sniper threats, the REVA range now includes :
REVA III - These are the most cost-effective and economical armored vehicles in ICP's range. The REVA III is a low-maintenance MRAP vehicle capable of operating under almost all conditions. Its basic mechanical system is user-friendly and easy to operate in areas with minimal logistical back-up.
REVA V - ICP's flagship is the biggest armored vehicle in the range, the seating arrangements making provision for up to 2 + 10 + 2 gunners. This vehicle is available in various configurations to suit the customer's requirements. Equipped with a wider hull and a First World drive train, the vehicle features a tougher armour, with 8.9 mm armour protection plate and the same thickness of secondary armour skin, which provides a BR7 level ballistic and against IEDs and a Level 4a/b against land mines.
REVA VI - ICP's newest member to its fleet of armored vehicles, the powerful 6x6 ARV (Armored Recovery Vehicle). Seating arrangements for 2 + 2 + 1 gunner.
REVA Ambulance - This is an armoured Emergency Medical vehicle, designed to safely transport injured personnel and paramedics alike.
REVA Scavenger - This vehicle is designed for underground transportation and can enter mine cages and low tunnels. The Scavenger also has a rugged design with a low-maintenance drive train, specifically designed for harsh mining environments.
