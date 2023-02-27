A young person’s guide to escaping Nigeria (A Nigerian story with lessons for Pakistanis?)

A young person’s guide to escaping Nigeria No matter who wins the election, lots will want to leave. Many who have already emigrated can’t imagine moving back

The full story is worth a read at:But a few excerpts are particularly telling:"There are a lot of young Nigerians (more than 60% of the population is under the age of 25), but they don’t have much to look forward to. Nigerians are poorer than they were when Muhammadu Buhari, the 80-year-old president, took the reins eight years ago. Universities are closed for months at a time owing to strikes; hospitals have at times stopped treating people for the same reason. Official estimates put unemployment at 33%, and youth unemployment at 42.5%. Even those with a stable job have cause to worry: double-digit inflation is gnawing away at their salaries.""The country has been losing its talent to the rest of the world for decades. But recently it has felt more like a one-way street. In the years after Nigeria gained independence from Britain in 1960, most of those who went abroad to study planned on returning, and some did. The country still felt like a hopeful place. But a series of military dictatorships ruled the country for most of the time between 1966 and 1999, and more people left for good as hope waned. Democratic rule does not seem to have inspired renewed optimism; many who make up today’s exodus are resigned to not going back."And this is the last sentence:"The idea of returning home plays no role in her plans. “I’ve left Nigeria in my back-view mirror.”"