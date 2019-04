Donald Trump has once again proven that Americans are the greatest enemy of Islam by declaring Syrian territory of Golan as part of Israel and legitimizing Israeli illegal settlements and also by declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

This decision has even been disapproved by the European union.

The Syrians have openly given a warning to Pisrael that they will use all the means necessary for reacquiring their occupied territory of Golan heights. The Arab league issued a joint statement against Trump's violation of UN conventions. This was followed by a declaration issued by EU that European union wants a two-state resolution to the Middle east conflict in accordance with the UN peace treaty.

But American government continues to pursue their goal of a single Jewish state of Israel forcing Muslims out of Palestine to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Oman.

I hope our Pakistani government and Armed forces show the guts to stand with the suffering Palestinians once the war against the greatest enemies of Islam commences.

