A word on articles and sources

Please note that sometimes the articles I post are judged by Pakistani readers to not be from "reputable sources". And yet, even if true, they may still be articles that influence American policymakers. A recent article I posted, " Mainstreaming radicals: Pakistan army puts terrorist-friendly candidates within grasp of power " was apparently removed for that reason. Yet it was printed in, a D.C. newspaper popular with conservatives and the Trump crowd. If Pakistanis close their eyes to what influences U.S. government opinion about Pakistan, who is to blame when Pakistanis are disappointed with the results?