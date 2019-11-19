A woman who was rejected 40 times

We need to be less backward with our approach to marriage. Too many people fixated on finance, biradari, sect - sometimes you think people are looking for mini-me's.



People who are interested in marriage should approach the invidual or their family. They should meet in the presence of a third party or in a public place, discuss whatever they want to discuss, get to know each other and then decide to get married.



If you are interested in getting married you should have a criteria of what you want in a partner and if someone doesn't match it, you should ask for their viewpoint so you can consider it as part of a review of your own criteria.



Finances matter, but if your aim is to marry into wealth, then you are selfish. You should consider if you are happy in a marriage with the likely financial lifestyle you will have with your partner, not aspirational ones, but also not gold digging either.



A lot of people want educated spouses but you must consider why. Do you want intellectual debate or do you want a "My Wife is a Doctor" trophy?



similarly, family background matters - you marry a family, not just a man/woman. You will attend events with these people, your children will mix with them, they will influence values, customs, behaviours in your household. Get to know the family too. Most so called love marriages fail, because Romeo and Juliet don't care about the beef between the Montegue and the Capulet families. In real life it matters; if your families background/values cross red lines for your partner, its extremly difficult on a relationship. At the same time you need to be flexible, look at your own flaws too.