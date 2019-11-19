What's new

A woman who was rejected 40 times

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,474
-4
6,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In arrange marriage ofcourse ones who haven't seen you before will be looking at your face, talking style, walking ,manners etc
So basically this lady is saying we all should reject arrange marriage and opt for a love marriage instead?

 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,677
353
68,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The metric used in Pakistan for marriages historically is flawed. Moreover, the trend today is moving towards “love” or rather attraction and compatibility based arranged marriages. They are no longer the taboo unless there is something really off with one or the other partner.
“Arranged” marriages too have moved on in urban areas from the must marry this guy because of so and so social reasons to girls talking to potential suitors and vice versa before deciding to go ahead - it is a fairly good trend.

Additionally, the typical age of 30’s for men and 20’s for women is being abandoned to co-age groups and earlier marriages as well which gives time to the couple to really settle in instead of under pressure to reproduce immediately.
 
Q

Qmjd

FULL MEMBER
Jun 21, 2020
154
0
127
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SQ8 said:
The metric used in Pakistan for marriages historically is flawed. Moreover, the trend today is moving towards “love” or rather attraction and compatibility based arranged marriages. They are no longer the taboo unless there is something really off with one or the other partner.
“Arranged” marriages too have moved on in urban areas from the must marry this guy because of so and so social reasons to girls talking to potential suitors and vice versa before deciding to go ahead - it is a fairly good trend.

Additionally, the typical age of 30’s for men and 20’s for women is being abandoned to co-age groups and earlier marriages as well which gives time to the couple to really settle in instead of under pressure to reproduce immediately.
Click to expand...
Love marriage means skyrocket divorces and clueless children's
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,530
1
2,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SecularNationalist said:
In arrange marriage ofcourse ones who haven't seen you before will be looking at your face, talking style, walking ,manners etc
So basically this lady is saying we all should reject arrange marriage and opt for a love marriage instead?

Click to expand...
So much false narratives in this video. Kisi phati hui jeans aur T-shirt wale larke ki bhi shadi nhi hoti unless k us ka baap karor-pati ho. Also I have seen parents don't allow the potential groom to meet their daughter then on what parameters a person will judge beside looks?

But coming from BBC what can you expect.
Qmjd said:
Love marriage means skyrocket divorces and clueless children's
Click to expand...
What do you define as "Love Marriage"?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,910
14
10,087
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jis ki shadi jaisy ho, kerly. Specially ager aapki job hai or aap 30 k aas pass hojain, tu aagay berh ker khud larky ya larki se poch lain, koi bat nai. Ham sb insan hain.
The line should be : main aap main interested hon, or shadi kerna chahta/chahti hon. Ager aapko koi aitraz na hoto ammi/abbu/bhai/behen/dost/parosi/masjid k imam/boss ya kisi bhi zimmadar ko bhejon aapky ghar?
Aisi teesi dunya ki.
 
Last edited:
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,530
1
2,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
Jis ki shadi jaisy ho, kerly. Specially ager aapki job hai or aap 30 k aas pass hojain, tu aagay berh ker khud larky ya larki se poch lain, koi bat nai. Ham sb insan hain.
The line should be : main aap main interested hon, or shadi ki kerna chahta/chahti hon. Ager aapko koi aitraz na hoto ammi/abbu/bhai/behen/dost/parosi/masjid k imam/boss ya kisi bhi zimmadar ko bhejon aapky ghar?
Aisi teesi dunya ki.
Click to expand...
But for that to happen there should be normalized interaction between opposite genders. Unfortunately our society is so much gender segregated.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,055
36
15,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We need to be less backward with our approach to marriage. Too many people fixated on finance, biradari, sect - sometimes you think people are looking for mini-me's.

People who are interested in marriage should approach the invidual or their family. They should meet in the presence of a third party or in a public place, discuss whatever they want to discuss, get to know each other and then decide to get married.

If you are interested in getting married you should have a criteria of what you want in a partner and if someone doesn't match it, you should ask for their viewpoint so you can consider it as part of a review of your own criteria.

Finances matter, but if your aim is to marry into wealth, then you are selfish. You should consider if you are happy in a marriage with the likely financial lifestyle you will have with your partner, not aspirational ones, but also not gold digging either.

A lot of people want educated spouses but you must consider why. Do you want intellectual debate or do you want a "My Wife is a Doctor" trophy?

similarly, family background matters - you marry a family, not just a man/woman. You will attend events with these people, your children will mix with them, they will influence values, customs, behaviours in your household. Get to know the family too. Most so called love marriages fail, because Romeo and Juliet don't care about the beef between the Montegue and the Capulet families. In real life it matters; if your families background/values cross red lines for your partner, its extremly difficult on a relationship. At the same time you need to be flexible, look at your own flaws too.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
940
2
2,363
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SecularNationalist said:
In arrange marriage ofcourse ones who haven't seen you before will be looking at your face, talking style, walking ,manners etc
So basically this lady is saying we all should reject arrange marriage and opt for a love marriage instead?

Click to expand...
I love people with independent minds, especially when they are Pakistani.
Bless her.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,834
1
7,695
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SecularNationalist said:
In arrange marriage ofcourse ones who haven't seen you before will be looking at your face, talking style, walking ,manners etc
So basically this lady is saying we all should reject arrange marriage and opt for a love marriage instead?

Click to expand...
Yar mere experience me to kuch ulta hi hua hai. Granted my parents only asked one family so far. I'm not very worried about it. Trying to stay positive.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 20, 2021
71
0
83
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
The metric used in Pakistan for marriages historically is flawed. Moreover, the trend today is moving towards “love” or rather attraction and compatibility based arranged marriages. They are no longer the taboo unless there is something really off with one or the other partner.
“Arranged” marriages too have moved on in urban areas from the must marry this guy because of so and so social reasons to girls talking to potential suitors and vice versa before deciding to go ahead - it is a fairly good trend.

Additionally, the typical age of 30’s for men and 20’s for women is being abandoned to co-age groups and earlier marriages as well which gives time to the couple to really settle in instead of under pressure to reproduce immediately.
Click to expand...
Not to forget Marrying Cousins because Larka Green Card holder hai :usflag:Bhaiya becomes Saeeyan overnight. Thank God I didn't fall for that :bounce:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Amavous
Remembering the siege of Makkah : 40 Years on
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
Chanakyaa
How 2020 left China ‘diplomatically diminished’ ( Aljazeera )
2
Replies
19
Views
683
ToddBing
ToddBing
ArsalanKhan21
‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
4K
El Sidd
El Sidd
dBSPL
Never forget ! #Srebrenica25YearsOn
2
Replies
15
Views
820
PakFactor
PakFactor
ashok321
Gangster Abu Salem denied parole to get married:
Replies
4
Views
297
ashok321
ashok321

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom