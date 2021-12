A woman set on fire in Sargodha, Pakistan

According to police, the incident took place at Mangal Bazaar in Sargodha where the accused set fire to a woman for not paying for setting up a stall in Mangal Bazaar.Police said that the accused forcibly demanded money from the woman for setting up a stall, which the accused set on fire. The woman has been shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital.The victim says that influential people forcibly take money by setting up stalls in the market on Tuesday.