A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi
The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST
While the overall number of crimes against women decreased in 2020 when compared to the previous year, the national capital still reported 1,699 rapes, 2,186 instances of molestation and 65 cases of sexual assault against children.
The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
Delhi Police on Friday said this was the first time in several years that all types of crimes against women had reduced. To be sure, in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the movement of people had remained curtailed at least for four months, which could also be another reason for the reduction in numbers.
