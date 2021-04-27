What's new

A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,959
-2
11,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.hindustantimes.com

A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi

The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
DELHI NEWS
A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi
The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST
While the overall number of crimes against women decreased in 2020 when compared to the previous year, the national capital still reported 1,699 rapes, 2,186 instances of molestation and 65 cases of sexual assault against children.

The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
Delhi Police on Friday said this was the first time in several years that all types of crimes against women had reduced. To be sure, in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the movement of people had remained curtailed at least for four months, which could also be another reason for the reduction in numbers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom