A woman in Inner Mongolia jumped off the building, her daughter rushed out of the house and was blocked by a metal door

A woman in Inner Mongolia jumped off the building, her daughter rushed out of the house and was blocked by a metal door

内蒙古一女子跳楼 女儿冲出家门被铁皮门封住


2022-11-05 10:16:40　来源: 顶端新闻

11月4日晚6时左右，内蒙古自治区呼和浩特市新城区北垣东街兴光A9小区一位女士跳楼，根据网传视频，该女士的女儿在业主群里哭求，让物业将已焊上的铁皮门打开。

“来人啊你赶紧把单元门打开，把单元门打开!求求你们了快点把门打开!”11月4日晚，一则微信群的录屏视频在网络间流传。据了解，视频中撕心裂肺求人打开单元门的，是晚上6时左右，在内蒙古自治区呼和浩特市新城区北垣东街兴光A9小区跳楼女士的女儿，呼和浩特市疫情严重，其所在小区楼栋外有一被焊上的铁皮门，居民出不去。

事发时，呼市学生小纪正在上网课，她所在的小区与兴光A9用栅栏隔开，从她家可以看到事发楼栋的情况，单元口被三张绿色铁皮合围。

“我住在对面，我听见‘咚’的一声，后来才知道那是人跳下去了……”小纪回忆，“女孩哭得撕心裂肺，一直在喊妈妈，可是这个小区一直不给开灯，也不开门，对面的住户都在喊开门开门。”

At around 6 pm on November 4th, a woman jumped off the building in Xingguang A9 Community, Beiyuan East Street, Xincheng District, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. According to a video posted on the Internet, the lady's daughter was crying in the Wechat owner group to beg the property management staff to open the welded iron door.

Due to the covid lockdown, the entrance of the compound the building is located is welded and the residents are not able to go out.

内蒙古一女子跳楼 女儿冲出家门被铁皮门封住

呼市女子跳楼后 女儿冲出被铁门拦住
www.163.com
 
