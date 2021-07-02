A western actually visited Xinjiang talks about west fake 'genocide' story

Anyone with 2 brain cells understands why this is happening and why they are spamming this.. They wanna put wedge between China and the 57 OIC countries in order to isolate China completely and also so that the muslim world doesn't join the Chinese axis.. It is a desparate attempt but highly juvenile and primitive way of trying to separate them and they all can see it coming unless the Americans take people for fools it is not working nobody has taken the bait.. Everyone is like sweet I see what you are doing but this is primitive mann...



The Americans understand that if the 51 muslim majority countries blockade China it becomes powerless and overall surrounded but truly It is a primitive tactic and which goes to show you that they are desparate the Xinjiang card only showchases desparation and it is highly political nothing more... One has to be brain-dead to fall for that