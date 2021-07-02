What's new

A western actually visited Xinjiang, interviewed locals, talks about west fake 'genocide' story

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,017
1
75,210
Country
China
Location
China
Western lies are becoming more and more pathetic by the day

The most ridiculous evidence of genocide in Xinjiang



How China bashers lie about Xinjiang, from some just posted video on youtube yesterday

The video has this woman's Tiktok number on it, so I searched the number and found this..

- 抖音

- 灰姑娘于2021-05-15发布在抖音，已经收获了4095个喜欢，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com

灰姑娘的个人主页 - 抖音

灰姑娘：。灰姑娘入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是dy9c4tsue4ma，已有2860个粉丝，收获了4095个喜欢，欢迎观看灰姑娘在抖音发布的视频作品，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com
It seems that this lady is from a small desert county called Baicheng, she has nice home, nice car, loving family and wonderful social circle.



What China bashers want you to believe the life in Xinjiang for Uighur people

Sorry they forgot the edit out the Tik Tok account numbers, the true life of these Uighurs in the above video in Xinjiang

滚的个人主页 - 抖音

滚：DLN💪。滚入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是eberayem000，已有5895个粉丝，收获了11727个喜欢，欢迎观看滚在抖音发布的视频作品，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com

😔新疆💔王子😭的个人主页 - 抖音

😔新疆💔王子😭：我喜欢的东西不喜欢我没事 还有喜欢我的东西有的是 😂😂😂😂。😔新疆💔王子😭入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是205544758，已有10324个粉丝，收获了243050个喜欢，欢迎观看😔新疆💔王子😭在抖音发布的视频作品，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com

HAP爱情的个人主页 - 抖音

HAP爱情：我喜欢你。HAP爱情入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是13899455320a，已有2473个粉丝，收获了27020个喜欢，欢迎观看HAP爱情在抖音发布的视频作品，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com

从今天开始的个人主页 - 抖音

从今天开始：katkini otmux kalgini yigqa hayat 😏 ozug biralmigan harkandak muamilini mandin kutma kuzam 😏。从今天开始入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是1850903aye，已有5597个粉丝，收获了13376个喜欢，欢迎观看从今天开始在抖音发布的视频作品，来抖音，记录美好生活！
www.douyin.com www.douyin.com
 
OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2018
209
-7
282
Country
Malaysia
Location
Indonesia
The most honorable Mr DANIEL DUMBRILL above has been defending CHINA
and Boosting CHINA Image all the time for many, many years.

In fact, Mr DD is contributing 3000 times more than the regular
Joe Blow Chinese citizens in CHINA.

Ditto as well for the most honorable ( Mr GWEILO60 and Mr FERMUBE and
Mr LEE BARRETT ( Father + Son ) + Mr NATHAN RICH + many others ) who are always
working so hard and bend over backward to defend the TRUTH on CHINA and
Boosting CHINA images all the time for many, many years.

All Chinese on Earth are extremely LUCKY to have these MARVELOUS gentlemen
to defend CHINA all the time.
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,948
-7
2,705
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Anyone with 2 brain cells understands why this is happening and why they are spamming this.. They wanna put wedge between China and the 57 OIC countries in order to isolate China completely and also so that the muslim world doesn't join the Chinese axis.. It is a desparate attempt but highly juvenile and primitive way of trying to separate them and they all can see it coming unless the Americans take people for fools it is not working nobody has taken the bait.. Everyone is like sweet I see what you are doing but this is primitive mann...

The Americans understand that if the 51 muslim majority countries blockade China it becomes powerless and overall surrounded but truly It is a primitive tactic and which goes to show you that they are desparate the Xinjiang card only showchases desparation and it is highly political nothing more... One has to be brain-dead to fall for that
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,089
-14
6,479
Country
China
Location
China
OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd said:
The most honorable Mr DANIEL DUMBRILL above has been defending CHINA
for many, many years and he is contributing 3000 times more than the regular
Joe Blow Chinese citizens in CHINA.

Ditto as well for the most honorable ( Mr GWEILO60 and Mr FERMUBE and
Mr LEE BARRETT ( Father + Son ) ).
Click to expand...
He indeed is vey eloquent and great communicator
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,089
-14
6,479
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
so a Indian blogger with American accent who is paid by China makes a Youtube that is credible ?

however UN and Amnesty International have been refused access to Xingjing

if nothing to hide why refuse entry ?
Click to expand...
LOL, he is a Canadian :rofl:

all people have access to Xinjiang, all embassies have, even including your fake news BBC journalists, but BBC cook fake news anyway
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,241
9
5,351
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,089
-14
6,479
Country
China
Location
China
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom