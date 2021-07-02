A western actually visited Xinjiang, interviewed locals, talks about west fake 'genocide' story

Western lies are becoming more and more pathetic by the day
The most ridiculous evidence of genocide in Xinjiang
How China bashers lie about Xinjiang, from some just posted video on youtube yesterday
The video has this woman's Tiktok number on it, so I searched the number and found this..
灰姑娘于2021-05-15发布在抖音
灰姑娘：。灰姑娘入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是dy9c4tsue4ma
It seems that this lady is from a small desert county called Baicheng, she has nice home, nice car, loving family and wonderful social circle.
What China bashers want you to believe the life in Xinjiang for Uighur people
Sorry they forgot the edit out the Tik Tok account numbers, the true life of these Uighurs in the above video in Xinjiang
滚：DLN💪。滚入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是eberayem000
😔新疆💔王子😭：我喜欢的东西不喜欢我没事 还有喜欢我的东西有的是 😂😂😂😂。😔新疆💔王子😭入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是205544758
HAP爱情：我喜欢你。HAP爱情入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是13899455320a
从今天开始：katkini otmux kalgini yigqa hayat 😏 ozug biralmigan harkandak muamilini mandin kutma kuzam 😏。从今天开始入驻抖音，TA的抖音号是1850903aye
