What's new

A Warrior's Last Letter To His Commander !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,487
165
124,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This was the last letter Wing Commander Nauman Akram (Shaheed) wrote to his commander. In fact it was a reply to a letter of acknowledgement from ACM Mujaid Anwar Khan, who retired recently. The letter was written just ten days before Nauman Akram attained martyrdom while rehearsing for a flying display on 11.3.2020.
Later the ACM expressed his sentiments on the top right of the letter.

1616681656694.png
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,423
188
44,844
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,487
165
124,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Irfan Baloch said:
اللہ تعالی اس کے درجات بلند فرمائے آمین
worth many a million
lost to a tragedy. could've been a road accident or a routine flight crash its irrelevant to Dwell now if he should have pushed himself too hard at such low height with cables buildings and hills.
he was worth more than the plane.
Click to expand...
Ameen....
What's puzzling is that he had been practicing same routine for previous two days.
Although I'm no expert but on the last day after executing the loop, his decent speed was unusually high and there was no Mayday call from him.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,423
188
44,844
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Ameen....
What's puzzling is that he had been practicing same routine for previous two days.
Although I'm no expert but on the last day after executing the loop, his decent speed was unusually high and there was no Mayday call from him.
Click to expand...
what I meant to say was that unfortunately his time was up.

and so immediately after 27Feb19 skirmish
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
Pakistan Space Agency
Gurkha From Kargil
Replies
4
Views
2K
khail007
K
striver44
China’s Aggressive Diplomacy Weakens Xi Jinping’s Global Standing
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
grandmaster
G
raja786
Ghazwa-e-Hind
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
3K
Old School
Old School
hussain0216
Here's Why All's Not Well for India on the Ladakh Front : BEST SUMMARY I HAVE SEEN
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom