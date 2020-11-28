A Warrior's Last Letter To His Commander !

This was the last letter Wing Commander Nauman Akram (Shaheed) wrote to his commander. In fact it was a reply to a letter of acknowledgement from ACM Mujaid Anwar Khan, who retired recently. The letter was written just ten days before Nauman Akram attained martyrdom while rehearsing for a flying display on 11.3.2020.Later the ACM expressed his sentiments on the top right of the letter.