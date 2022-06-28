A War of Attrition: The Taliban vs ISIS-K

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 60
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
What is the relationship between the Taliban and ISIS? Are they allies or dissimilar enemies? Hania Amaad details the formation and outlook of the ISIS-K as well as its interactions with the Taliban.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/taliban-isis-k/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/taliban-isis-k/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/