A visit to China-India border outpost Zhanniangshe

A visit to China-India border outpost Zhanniangshe

Seasonal fruits and vegetables ordered through tablet APP, an activity room with mini KTV booth and billiards -- What more can we find in the PLA’s Zhanniangshe outpost at an altitude of 4655 meters on the China-India border?

 
PLA new barracks specially designed and manufactured for harsh Ladakh regions

The barracks are made of high tech materials and equipments , powered by Photovoltaic system,Inside the temperature maintains from 20 degrees to 30 degrees celsius, equipped with full facilities of training, dining, shower flush toilets and oxygen supply.

bcc3eb03gy1gg8ywprr1mj20rz0k7q4c.jpg

005N9GuZly1gjpriwql1qj30zk0k0kgt.jpg
002yWvdpgy1gji8yr9r4ij60xc0k041o02.jpg
005N9GuZly1gjprj312z6j30zk0k0nog.jpg
007IdoOvly1gqnug4brhfj30u00gw0uj.jpg

007IdoOvly1gqnug289vlj30u00gw76n.jpg
007IdoOvly1gqnug31b0uj30u00gwwg4.jpg
002yWvdpgy1gjiq48x56oj60s60itk2x02.jpg
194af30f363e495a03a3676a4458c5ed7b3b300d3157ae8e_600_9999.jpg
5b875c706172feabc91ed8567a08b8ff4b92c8400e608dc0_600_9999.jpg
bf83219d75155558a86161e574a1481dd306e13a7021c3bc_600_9999.jpg
0a299145675270e3ba5d63d9acebdd0c17a0a2b5e8494c3f_600_9999.jpg
34e52890275ae1308845ab30f2ec2402e5794c20046a7dbb_600_9999.jpg
71c0e835dc8bb3fc3a01528e20cdb150e0a6ae2d68f3a332_600_9999.jpg
07da-02f48effec67067b0cad2e50d568acd1.png

微信图片_20210928163312.png
 
PLA soldiers painted patriotic slogans on the mountain wall in Galwan Valley the exact location where 2020 China India border clash happened. " Not an inch of our beautiful lands can be ceded"!
0076M32vgy1guwnkxpqvpj61900u0asb02.jpg
 
As trust deficit lingers, India & China prepare for another harsh winter deployment in Ladakh
Forward deployment to continue even though India & China are expected to make forward movement in Hot Springs, last unresolved face-off site, during next corps commander talks.
SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP
4 October, 2021 11:21 am IST

New Delhi: India and China are looking to continue troop deployment in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter, ThePrint has learnt.

This, despite the fact that both sides are expected to make forward movement in the Hot Springs area, the last unresolved face-off site, during the next corps commander-level talks, expected this month, sources in the defence establishment said.

According to defence sources, the continued deployment is a fallout of a “trust deficit” between the two sides as tensions over the western sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continue to fester nearly 18 months since the stand-off began last April-May.

While both India and China have withdrawn from face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, besides those at Gogra and Galwan Valley, they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.

Additional troop deployment has also taken place at Demchok and Depsang Plains. While the Indian and Chinese troops are not in a face-off at these points of conflict, they continue to be deployed here to counter each other’s possible movement.


“While we may be feeling the heat of the combat deployments in Ladakh, we have forced the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) to go for forward deployment, which is costing them money and affecting their morale,” a source in the defence establishment said.

The winter in Ladakh is famously bitter, with temperatures in the forward areas dropping to -30°C during its peak.

The minimum temperature in Ladakh has already hit 0°C, with the coming week’s forecast predicting a further dip. Last year marked the first time soldiers were deployed in the forward areas of the LAC through Ladakh’s harsh winter.

theprint.in

As trust deficit lingers, India & China prepare for another harsh winter deployment in Ladakh

Forward deployment to continue even though India & China are expected to make forward movement in Hot Springs, last unresolved face-off site, during next corps commander talks.
theprint.in
 
beijingwalker said:
A visit to China-India border outpost Zhanniangshe

Seasonal fruits and vegetables ordered through tablet APP, an activity room with mini KTV booth and billiards -- What more can we find in the PLA’s Zhanniangshe outpost at an altitude of 4655 meters on the China-India border?

Click to expand...
That roof needs a proper safety line. :o:
 
Very impressive. India is no match for China.
Indian should settle all its disputes with neighbouring countries to create a friendly and peaceful environment to thrive on trade and prosperity among all neighbours. This will result in better living conditions for the poor in neighbouring countries.
Only this is the way forward else Phalcons, Tejas, Raphaels, Arjun, Agni etc. never guaranteed safety in the past and will not do any good in future. Just billions of dollars in waste and results in humiliation.
Peace is the only thing that will guarantee everything, development, progress, economy and improved living conditions of the general public.
 
