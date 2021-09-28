A visit to China-India border outpost Zhanniangshe

Very impressive. India is no match for China.

Indian should settle all its disputes with neighbouring countries to create a friendly and peaceful environment to thrive on trade and prosperity among all neighbours. This will result in better living conditions for the poor in neighbouring countries.

Only this is the way forward else Phalcons, Tejas, Raphaels, Arjun, Agni etc. never guaranteed safety in the past and will not do any good in future. Just billions of dollars in waste and results in humiliation.

Peace is the only thing that will guarantee everything, development, progress, economy and improved living conditions of the general public.