A Visit to Army Museum Lahore | Urdu Documentary | Discover Pakistan TV

Army Museum Lahore (Urdu: پاک فوج متحف لاہور‎) is a museum located in Lahore documenting the military history of the Pakistan Army. Established in 2017, it is based on Lahore Cantonment land opposite Lahore Airport. The museum is Pakistan's second-largest collection of military objects in the country. The collection highlights the Military history of Pakistan, from the 16th century Mughal Empire to modern-day Pakistan.