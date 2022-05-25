What's new

A visit by a French reporter to Xinjiang Medical University, thousands of students from India and Pakistan study here

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,170
-5
90,187
Country
China
Location
China
A visit by a French reporter to Xinjiang Medical University, Xinjiang provides universal healthcare and this school is being called the cradle of Xinjiang doctors, thousands of medical students from India, Pakistan and central Asian countries study in many medical schools in Xinjiang. Xinjiang is becoming one of the top higher education destination for students from central and south Asian countries.


Future Xinjiang doctors from Xinjiang Medical University
9z92i3k-jpg.811867
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,170
-5
90,187
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang Urumqi new Children's Hospital in final testing stage

New children's hospital in Xinjiang Urumqi had completed and will be opened soon!Can accommodate 1200 beds
2022-01-16 21:28 HKT

The Chengbei Branch of the Children's Hospital of Urumqi, located in the north of Chengbei New District, is now fully completed and will be opened soon. This also means that this tertiary A hospital with a capacity of 1,200 beds will be given to Urumqi medical institutions. This new children's hospital is especially for the upgrade of Urumqi's pediatrics.

Currently, Urumqi has two specialized children's hospitals.

The Chengbei Children's Hospital invested 2.28 billion yuan ( $360 million USD) , has a total construction area of 230,000 square meters, and it also has a rehabilitation and health center, a blood center, a scientific research and training center, an infection center, and a children's science museum.

It contains internal medicine (neonatology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric respiratory, pediatric cardiovascular, pediatric nephrology, pediatric rheumatology, hematology, etc.), surgery (new students) Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric General Surgery, Pediatric Orthopedics, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, etc.), Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Stomatology, Dermatology, Critical Care Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Rehabilitation Medicine, Child Health Care, Infection The total number of beds in 12 departments will reach 1,200.

AHPbPZp.jpg

调整大小 toISsU9.png

pITNX1K.jpg

New Urumqi children's hospital
调整大小 0efff5c09427a9cd23151208600fbb98.jpeg

调整大小 3ca396c0e7fcf91b0b70840d40573be0.jpeg

调整大小 faefec1d4a89c891cd4b801b17c84543.jpeg

调整大小 jQJabvf.jpg

调整大小 f1b760321a82b1d3222908e3dd94b1ae.jpeg

调整大小 7d1c76b82c6fcdcb1c09d510dea97ad6.jpeg

调整大小 688ac1ea89a2fb79f21f46a9be0a5d96.jpeg

调整大小 PzUkw4P.jpg

调整大小 T6v7iWP.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Xinjiang Medical University Canteens Serve Indian foods
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kris
kris
beijingwalker
How is Xinjiang’s economy holding amid US sanctions, and can China keep supporting its ‘great burden’?
Replies
3
Views
408
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China digging world's longest tunnel in XJ desert hit a wall - of gushing water,volume as all five Great Lakes in North America combined
Replies
4
Views
687
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Nan Yang
The People Who Build Xinjiang
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Aljazeera: Chinese medics killed death row inmates by taking hearts: Report
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom