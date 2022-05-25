A visit by a French reporter to Xinjiang Medical University, thousands of students from India and Pakistan study here

Xinjiang Urumqi new Children's Hospital in final testing stage

2022-01-16 21:28 HKTThe Chengbei Branch of the Children's Hospital of Urumqi, located in the north of Chengbei New District, is now fully completed and will be opened soon. This also means that this tertiary A hospital with a capacity of 1,200 beds will be given to Urumqi medical institutions. This new children's hospital is especially for the upgrade of Urumqi's pediatrics.Currently, Urumqi has two specialized children's hospitals.The Chengbei Children's Hospital invested 2.28 billion yuan ( $360 million USD) , has a total construction area of 230,000 square meters, and it also has a rehabilitation and health center, a blood center, a scientific research and training center, an infection center, and a children's science museum.It contains internal medicine (neonatology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric respiratory, pediatric cardiovascular, pediatric nephrology, pediatric rheumatology, hematology, etc.), surgery (new students) Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric General Surgery, Pediatric Orthopedics, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, etc.), Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Stomatology, Dermatology, Critical Care Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Rehabilitation Medicine, Child Health Care, Infection The total number of beds in 12 departments will reach 1,200.