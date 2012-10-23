A Vision: Union of Japan and Vietnam

Comment

-------



¶12. (C) Although our contacts expressed varying degrees

of concern about the possible effect of the current "cold"

political climate between Japan and China, they were

generally in agreement on the point that the Japanese

political leadership does not view improving relations with

China as a priority. As a result, major Japanese

corporations and business leaders have increasingly begun

to look for their own alternative channels to the official

relationship to secure and to further their interests in

China. The anti-Japanese demonstrations of the spring of

2005 obviously added a sense of urgency to this effort.

Adding a new consideration of political risk to existing

worries over possible "overheating" in the Chinese economy,

the demonstrations also appear to have accelerated a trend

among Japanese firms to hedge their China operations by

establishing a complementary presence in another nearby

Asian country such as Vietnam (the so-called "China plus

one" strategy). Insofar as this phenomenon does not seem

to be leading to a diminution of the overall Japanese

presence in China, it is probably both a sound business

strategy and a good reminder to the Chinese authorities of

their economic vulnerability should political frictions get

out of hand. At the same time, however, should Japan's

business community substantially shift its interests away

from China, it could weaken the influence of those in Japan

looking to find a way to ease the present political

tensions.

SCHIEFFER