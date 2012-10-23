A Vision: Union of Japan and Vietnam

It is time to think the unthinkable:
Japan and Vietnam to join hands and establish an union of two Soverein nations!
We both are perfect partners:
- similar in cultures and custom
- even similar in look
- Japan economically strong but stagnating, we weak at present but improving everyday
- Japan with rapidly ageing population, Vietnam has very young
- high working ethics in Vietnam, similar to Japan
- Japan with strong Navy, Vietnam with strong Ground force
- Japan as islands being isolated, Vietnam shares its borders with three neighbors including the other ASEAN states
- Most Vietnamese like/love Japan and Japanese people, and I believe so Japan
- last but not least, the China´s factor: alone Japan and Vietnam are too weak, but if we join forces, but we can compete with the giant China.
So what do you think? thinkable, doable or unrealistic?
I would appreciate very much if Japanese members here in the forum say what they think about the idea.