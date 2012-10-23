What's new

A Vision: Union of Japan and Vietnam

It is time to think the unthinkable:
Japan and Vietnam to join hands and establish an union of two Soverein nations!

We both are perfect partners:

- similar in cultures and custom
- even similar in look
- Japan economically strong but stagnating, we weak at present but improving everyday
- Japan with rapidly ageing population, Vietnam has very young
- high working ethics in Vietnam, similar to Japan
- Japan with strong Navy, Vietnam with strong Ground force
- Japan as islands being isolated, Vietnam shares its borders with three neighbors including the other ASEAN states
- Most Vietnamese like/love Japan and Japanese people, and I believe so Japan
- last but not least, the China´s factor: alone Japan and Vietnam are too weak, but if we join forces, but we can compete with the giant China.


So what do you think? thinkable, doable or unrealistic?
I would appreciate very much if Japanese members here in the forum say what they think about the idea.
 
Japan is the main force behind Vietnam´s economic development aiming to become an industrialized nation by 2020.




Japan supports Vietnam&#8217;s infrastructure development
Updated : 11:44 AM, 30/03/2012 | Voice of Vietnam

nha-ga.jpg


(VOV) - The Japanese Government will provide more than 136 billion yen in official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam&#8217;s socio-economic infrastructure development projects.

Minister of Planning and Investment Bui Quang Vinh and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yasuaki Tanizaki signed an exchange note in Hanoi on March 30.

At the signing ceremony, Vinh said Japan&#8217;s ODA has actively contributed to Vietnam&#8217;s stable economic growth, poverty reduction and environmental protection.

Japan supports Vietnam
 
Remember reading a wikileak cable where Japan saw Vietnam as a major player in SE Asia.


Vietnam: A Special Case
-----------------------

¶12. (C) Some Japanese Southeast Asia watchers see Vietnam as
the pillar of Japan's policies in mainland Southeast Asia,
much like Indonesia is the linchpin in the maritime region

TOKYO 00002567 004.2 OF 004


(Ref B). Economically, Vietnam is a manufacturing base for
Japanese firms and a potential export market, MOFA officials
told us. The majority of Japanese aid funds construction,
transportation, and energy projects, they explained. The
Japan International Cooperation Agency is also engaged
heavily in the health sector and is working under a
public-private partnership with business community leaders
and associations to promote business climate improvements.
Vietnam, for its part, opened a new consulate general in
Fukuoka Prefecture in April and expanded air routes from
Fukuoka to Hanoi in October (Ref C). Trade has been growing
rapidly for the past several years and, in 2008, exports and
imports combined exceeded $16 billion, nearly four times
greater than 2001 volume. Japan is one of Vietnam's largest
sources of FDI, reaching $3.3 billion in 2008, and the top
ODA benefactor. (Comment. Consultations between the
U.S.-Japan and South Korea on Vietnam assistance plans may be
useful, considering Japan,s efforts, the USG,s own
significantly expanding levels of foreign assistance to
Vietnam, and Seoul's growing involvement in the country. End
Comment.)
Japan Advancing Ties To The Mekong Region


¶12. (C) Although our contacts expressed varying degrees
of concern about the possible effect of the current "cold"
political climate between Japan and China, they were
generally in agreement on the point that the Japanese
political leadership does not view improving relations with
China as a priority. As a result, major Japanese
corporations and business leaders have increasingly begun
to look for their own alternative channels to the official
relationship to secure and to further their interests in
China. The anti-Japanese demonstrations of the spring of
2005 obviously added a sense of urgency to this effort.
Adding a new consideration of political risk to existing
worries over possible "overheating" in the Chinese economy,
the demonstrations also appear to have accelerated a trend
among Japanese firms to hedge their China operations by
establishing a complementary presence in another nearby
Asian country such as Vietnam (the so-called "China plus
one" strategy). Insofar as this phenomenon does not seem
to be leading to a diminution of the overall Japanese
presence in China, it is probably both a sound business
strategy and a good reminder to the Chinese authorities of
their economic vulnerability should political frictions get
out of hand. At the same time, however, should Japan's
business community substantially shift its interests away
from China, it could weaken the influence of those in Japan
looking to find a way to ease the present political
tensions.
SCHIEFFER
Japanese Business Seeks Independent China Communication And Analysis

Japan And Vietnam Aim For Strategic Partnership

"Japan's future in Southeast Asia"
----------------------------------

TOKYO 00005458 002.2 OF 002



¶6. (C) Representative Masaaki Taira, Diet Member and Deputy
Secretary General of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship League,

SIPDIS
said that Triet's visit took place in a "festive atmosphere."
"There are few countries that Japan is more interested in
than Vietnam," Taira said. Most Japanese are very well
disposed to Vietnam for historical and cultural reasons, and
the Vietnamese have warmly welcomed Japanese trade, aid and
assistance. Although Taira is a self-acknowledged "China
person," he sees Vietnam as "Japan's future in Southeast
Asia" and hopes that grassroots and other ties can be
expanded.

"Strong Vietnamese Support for Japan's Diplomacy"
--------------------------------------------- ----

¶7. (C) Waseda University Professor of Economics Tran Van Tho,
one of the few Vietnamese nationals with full tenure at a
major Japanese university, observed that Triet's visit should
be seen in the context of Vietnam's attempt to strike a
balance between and among the United States, the EU, China
and Japan with its high-level visit diplomacy. Particularly
striking about Japan-Vietnam relationship, Tran continued, is
the extent to which Vietnam is willing to support Japan's
diplomatic initiatives around the world, from UN Security
Council reform to other, more minor projects. "Perhaps no
other country is as willing as Vietnam is to speak up for and
support Japan," Tho opined.
SCHIEFFER
There are too many "IF's" & "But's" in this scenario, we can similarly say about a union of so many countries, It took Germany 45 years after the WW2 to unite, even when all the factors between East & West Germany were uniting factors, so how can we say about Vietnam & Japan, besides Japan & Vietnam are separated by miles of sea between them & also when a higher income country unites with a lower income country than the higher income country is at a great loss since it has the burden to raise the income levels of the poorer nation, as can be seen in the case of unification of East & West Germany (where West Germany was the more prosperous country) & European Union (where Germany has to bail out poor economies), so i don't think Japan will agree to that.
 
Japan and Vietnam to join hands and establish an union of two Soverein nations!

One is OK, the other is doubtful...


We both are perfect partners:
Not for Japan


- similar in cultures and custom
Both stole those threasures from ancient China



- even similar in look

o, that is new to us...


- Japan economically strong but stagnating, we weak at present but improving everyday
Japan was strong...hh...Viets are still very weak. You are both dependent on China, son.


- Japan with rapidly ageing population, Vietnam has very young
The aged Viets are mostly disabled and the youngs of one sex are leaving the country
for a few bucks. Japan should be more generous on visa permission to Viet females.


- high working ethics in Vietnam, similar to Japan
God knows how courrupt Viets are!


- Japan with strong Navy, Vietnam with strong Ground force
Wake up, Sun


- Japan as islands being isolated, Vietnam shares its borders with three neighbors including the other ASEAN states
O, that's great similarity!


- Most Vietnamese like Japan, and I believe so Japan
But you are not even in Vietnam....
 
Don't you find Viets did too much ads? Even look-alike is a plus for international friendship? That's anti India-Japan propaganda....
 
&#8220;Japanese Town&#8221; in Vietnam Planned
By Ida Torres / October 8, 2012 / Japan Daily Press


tokyu-200x133.jpeg



If you find yourself in a Japanese-looking town in Vietnam by 2020, do not think that you were suddenly transported from one country to another. This is because railway and real estate developer Tokyu Corporation will be building one soon.

Inspired by the neighborhood that developed along the Denentoshi line, top officials from Binh Duong, a Vietnamese province located just north of Ho Chi Minh City, approached the developer in order to bring Tokyu&#8217;s expertise and ideas to their province. The Denentoshi line is a major commuter rail line that runs from Shiba shopping district in Tokyo to the Kanagawa Prefecture and has been a familiar set in many Japanese TV dramas. Lush neighborhoods have developed along this line and has become the model that Binh Duong wants to adapt.

Tokyu plans to start construction by 2014, starting with high-rise residential buildings and followed by homes, offices, schools, and commercial buildings over a total of 110 hectares. They will be targeting corporate executives and Japanese families that work in a nearby industrial zone. The company is also considering building a bus network from Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City.

This joint venture is something entirely new to Tokyu and comes at a perfect timing as the company searches for business opportunities outside of Japan, such as in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries. There is a growing demand for town development projects in the growing industrial zones in Vietnam. There are currently about 100 Japanese companies operating in the industrial zone near the planned Japanese-styled town.

&#8220;Japanese Town&#8221; in Vietnam Planned - The Japan Daily Press
 
The EU shares so much more than what Japan and Vietnam in all their histories and yet we got into troubles after a mere 60+ years after a devastating war.

All the founding countries of the EU were already highly developed and rich, our aristocratic families are all related, we shared centuries of a common religion, the exchange of knowledge and trade stretches back to antiquity, e.g. the Germans studied in Sorbonne, Bologna or Oxbridge, the scholars all spoke Latin up until the Pax Westphalica, thus the Quartier Latin in Paris in the middle of the university quarter.

Now, tell me how much does Vietnam and Japan share? I don't need to tell you guys how Japanese view anyone outside their group, do I.
 
Götterdämmerung;3528261 said:
The EU shares so much more than what Japan and Vietnam in all their histories and yet we got into troubles after a mere 60+ years after a devastating war.

All the founding countries of the EU were already highly developed and rich, our aristocratic families are all related, we shared centuries of a common religion, the exchange of knowledge and trade stretches back to antiquity, e.g. the Germans studied in Sorbonne, Bologna or Oxbridge, the scholars all spoke Latin up until the Pax Westphalica, thus the Quartier Latin in Paris in the middle of the university quarter.

Now, tell me how much does Vietnam and Japan share? I don't need to tell you guys how Japanese view anyone outside their group, do I.
Well said a wake up call for delusional viets and indians on PDF
 
Götterdämmerung;3528261 said:
The EU shares so much more than what Japan and Vietnam in all their histories and yet we got into troubles after a mere 60+ years after a devastating war.

All the founding countries of the EU were already highly developed and rich, our aristocratic families are all related, we shared centuries of a common religion, the exchange of knowledge and trade stretches back to antiquity, e.g. the Germans studied in Sorbonne, Bologna or Oxbridge, the scholars all spoke Latin up until the Pax Westphalica, thus the Quartier Latin in Paris in the middle of the university quarter.

Now, tell me how much does Vietnam and Japan share? I don't need to tell you guys how Japanese view anyone outside their group, do I.
Berattar hur Hambergare startared from Tyskland och det var inte latt....Viets bor vetta var ris kommer i fran, inte fran Japan...
 

