beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,870
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
A VIEW TO A KILL . China shows off high-tech Z-10 attack chopper helmets that can aim deadly machine guns using pilot’s EYESIGHT in chilling vid
CHINA has shown off its ultra-high-tech attack chopper helmets that can aim killer machine guns using the pilot's eyesight.
Chilling footage shows the helmets with the self-aiming function being controlled by the pilot's eye movements.
The high-tech helmets can aim guns towards a target depending on the pilot's eyesight
The chilling video shows the attack choppers during exercises
The video, shared by the Chinese military on social media site Weibo, demonstrates how the deadly helmet worked during combat training.
The high tech helmet was also used by the pilots of the Z-10 attack chopper, during military exercises, according to the Global Times.
The Z-10, which is equipped with the latest technology, was used during exercises near Taiwan last year.
The outlet states that the "specially made" helmet "can display all key parameters and battlefield dynamics directly onto the visor" and the pilot can use it to aim "as the weapons will point to wherever the pilot is looking to through the helmet."
It comes after the UK, Russia, the US, China and France released a rare joint statement admitting "no one can win a nuclear war" amid fears of an upcoming World War 3.
- 10:07 ET, Jan 14 2022
CHINA has shown off its ultra-high-tech attack chopper helmets that can aim killer machine guns using the pilot's eyesight.
Chilling footage shows the helmets with the self-aiming function being controlled by the pilot's eye movements.
The high-tech helmets can aim guns towards a target depending on the pilot's eyesight
The chilling video shows the attack choppers during exercises
The video, shared by the Chinese military on social media site Weibo, demonstrates how the deadly helmet worked during combat training.
The high tech helmet was also used by the pilots of the Z-10 attack chopper, during military exercises, according to the Global Times.
The Z-10, which is equipped with the latest technology, was used during exercises near Taiwan last year.
The outlet states that the "specially made" helmet "can display all key parameters and battlefield dynamics directly onto the visor" and the pilot can use it to aim "as the weapons will point to wherever the pilot is looking to through the helmet."
It comes after the UK, Russia, the US, China and France released a rare joint statement admitting "no one can win a nuclear war" amid fears of an upcoming World War 3.
China's chopper helmets that can aim machine guns using pilot’s EYESIGHT
CHINA has shown off its ultra-high-tech attack chopper helmets that can aim killer machine guns using the pilot’s eyesight. Chilling footage shows the helmets with the self-aiming function be…
www.the-sun.com