‘A victory for peace’: China helps broker Iran-Saudi diplomatic agreement ​

Officials from Tehran and Riyadh sign deal in Beijing to resume ties between the two Mideast countries

China’s top envoy says Xi Jinping ‘guided the talks from the beginning’

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations after four days of intensive previously undisclosed talks in Beijing. Photo: Chinese foreign ministry

A shot from Weibo showing Iranian and Saudi Arabian delegations during four days of talks in Beijing. Photo: Weibo