What's new

A Victory for PAKISTAN!! Diginity, Honor and pride was upheld today and stooges have been defeated

K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
86
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Congrats to Pakistan...

As NA has said this was breach against article 5 and now is time to finish them off and make them defunctional. They desparately played their last card and this is probably the last time you will see stooges showing their head as they have danced their last tango.

I don't know whether this was always the game plan in order to bait them out of their caves and then seize them but they have had a mighty fall..

They were overly confident and they had no shame and were willing to eat from the ground. Imho the military should personally conduct a hunt down for them because these stooges are compromised invidivudals and it is to risky to have such individuals in our amidst. Imran Khan just tactically draw them out into the open so people could see who they are these people by giving them hope they outted themselves to early which was perfect tactics and they took the bait..

Mj9B1z7.gif
 
Last edited:
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
86
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Cash GK said:
Kasa dia hahaha
Click to expand...

Honestly speaking these folks should be dealt with. Bilawal and co have no future in Pakistan period. They unwittingly played their last hand ever again and lost it by miscalculating.

They were sort of busted and lost everything today. They will lose Sindh and other key areas including wealth. I would prefer prison term for high treason for all involved
 
Last edited:
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,822
5
19,956
Knockingdoors said:
Honestly speaking these folks should be dealt with. Bilawal and co have no future in Pakistan period. They unwittingly play their last hand ever again and lost it by miscalculating.

They were sort of busted and lost everything today. They will lose Sindh and other key areas including wealth. I would prefer prison term for high treason for all involved
Click to expand...

Unfortunately with a corrupt judiciary and corrupt judges that just isn't going to happen.

For that to happen, you need to hang the judges first. And you can't do that unless there is dictatorship...
 
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
86
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Clutch said:
Unfortunately with a corrupt judiciary and corrupt judges that just isn't going to happen.

For that to happen, you need to hang the judges first. And you can't do that unless there is dictatorship...
Click to expand...

We will do anything to get rid of the enemies of Pakistan starting with these inside our country but they just were not visible to us but now they are.. The Pakistani people are willing to go to any length to remove them in any shape of way. The stooges may have lost today but that is not enough they have shown their faces and appeared to the people of Pakistan who they are.. Their future in Pakistan is pretty much over..

I Assure you this was their last gambit which backfired on them
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,822
5
19,956
Knockingdoors said:
We will do anything to get rid of the enemies of Pakistan starting with these inside our country but they just were not visible to us but now they are.. The Pakistani people are willing to go to any length to remove them in any shape of way. The stooges may have lost today but that is not enough they have shown their faces and appeared to the people of Pakistan who they are.. Their future in Pakistan is pretty much over..

I Assure you this was their last gambit which backfired on them
Click to expand...

I love your enthusiasm. But it's a bit naive considering the history of Pakistan where the powerful corrupt are protected by the system and establishment.

The average citizen of Pakistan are disenfranchised.

But slogans are cute.

I do hope Imran Khan wins the next election with a majority and he is able to change this.... I guess I still have hope..
 
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
86
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Clutch said:
I love your enthusiasm. But it's a bit naive considering the history of Pakistan where the powerful corrupt are protected by the system and establishment.

The average citizen of Pakistan are disenfranchised.

But slogans are cute.

I do hope Imran Khan wins the next election with a majority and he is able to change this.... I guess I still have hope..
Click to expand...

lol.. If Afghanistan chases away their corrup and stooge elites what makes you think Pakistan can't.. It will and can do.. These people are finished they are no future in Pakistan period.. Even the motion rejected on the basis that it was foreign conspiracy:lol:

Mark my words they are done!!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Why India has been forced into defensive posture against Pakistan (explaination thread)
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Akshay89
Aland Chalo: How did a Hindutva rally end in 167 Muslims arrested?
Replies
1
Views
221
imadul
imadul
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Extreme right-wing Hindus attack churches in Tamil Nadu and Haryana
Replies
2
Views
352
Faqirze
F
Battlion25
Pakistan's approach to India has to be from a predators point of view - Stalk, stalk and than bounce to grab it
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Khanivore
Khanivore
Titanium100
Lmao. It seems like the People of Kabul have all of sudden remembered Allah and asking him for Help after nothing could save this corrupt regime
Replies
5
Views
570
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom