A Victory for PAKISTAN!! Diginity, Honor and pride was upheld and stooges have been OBLITERATED

Congrats to Pakistan...As NA has said this was breach against article 5 and now is time to finish them off and make them defunctional. They desparately played their last card and this is probably the last time you will see stooges showing their head as they have danced their last tango. The Motion was thrown away....I don't know whether this was always the game plan in order to bait them out of their caves and then seize them but they have had a mighty fall..They were overly confident and they had no shame and were willing to eat from the ground. Imho the military should personally conduct a hunt down for them because these stooges are compromised invidivudals and it is to risky to have such individuals in our amidst. Imran Khan just tactically draw them out into the open so people could see who they are these people by giving them hope they outted themselves to early which was perfect tactics and they took the bait..