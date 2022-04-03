What's new

A Victory for PAKISTAN!! Diginity, Honor and pride was upheld and stooges have been OBLITERATED

Congrats to Pakistan...

As NA has said this was breach against article 5 and now is time to finish them off and make them defunctional. They desparately played their last card and this is probably the last time you will see stooges showing their head as they have danced their last tango. The Motion was thrown away....

I don't know whether this was always the game plan in order to bait them out of their caves and then seize them but they have had a mighty fall..

They were overly confident and they had no shame and were willing to eat from the ground. Imho the military should personally conduct a hunt down for them because these stooges are compromised invidivudals and it is to risky to have such individuals in our amidst. Imran Khan just tactically draw them out into the open so people could see who they are these people by giving them hope they outted themselves to early which was perfect tactics and they took the bait..

Mj9B1z7.gif
 
Cash GK said:
Kasa dia hahaha
Honestly speaking these folks should be dealt with. Bilawal and co have no future in Pakistan period. They unwittingly played their last hand ever again and lost it by miscalculating.

They were sort of busted and lost everything today. They will lose Sindh and other key areas including wealth. I would prefer prison term for high treason for all involved
 
Knockingdoors said:
Honestly speaking these folks should be dealt with. Bilawal and co have no future in Pakistan period. They unwittingly play their last hand ever again and lost it by miscalculating.

They were sort of busted and lost everything today. They will lose Sindh and other key areas including wealth. I would prefer prison term for high treason for all involved
Unfortunately with a corrupt judiciary and corrupt judges that just isn't going to happen.

For that to happen, you need to hang the judges first. And you can't do that unless there is dictatorship...
 
Clutch said:
Unfortunately with a corrupt judiciary and corrupt judges that just isn't going to happen.

For that to happen, you need to hang the judges first. And you can't do that unless there is dictatorship...
We will do anything to get rid of the enemies of Pakistan starting with these inside our country but they just were not visible to us but now they are.. The Pakistani people are willing to go to any length to remove them in any shape of way. The stooges may have lost today but that is not enough they have shown their faces and appeared to the people of Pakistan who they are.. Their future in Pakistan is pretty much over..

I Assure you this was their last gambit which backfired on them
 
Knockingdoors said:
We will do anything to get rid of the enemies of Pakistan starting with these inside our country but they just were not visible to us but now they are.. The Pakistani people are willing to go to any length to remove them in any shape of way. The stooges may have lost today but that is not enough they have shown their faces and appeared to the people of Pakistan who they are.. Their future in Pakistan is pretty much over..

I Assure you this was their last gambit which backfired on them
I love your enthusiasm. But it's a bit naive considering the history of Pakistan where the powerful corrupt are protected by the system and establishment.

The average citizen of Pakistan are disenfranchised.

But slogans are cute.

I do hope Imran Khan wins the next election with a majority and he is able to change this.... I guess I still have hope..
 
Clutch said:
I love your enthusiasm. But it's a bit naive considering the history of Pakistan where the powerful corrupt are protected by the system and establishment.

The average citizen of Pakistan are disenfranchised.

But slogans are cute.

I do hope Imran Khan wins the next election with a majority and he is able to change this.... I guess I still have hope..
lol.. Any country can chase stooge elites what makes you think Pakistan can't.. It will and can do.. These people are finished they are no future in Pakistan period.. Even the motion rejected on the basis that it was foreign conspiracy..

Mark my words they are done!! :pakistan:
 
PTI stupid decision. Looks like PTI decision took by PMLN and establishment. well plated establishment and shareef and punjab bearucracy. Now all difficult decision will be taken by interim government and PMLN will get the cake for next government. As punjabi Mafia is very strong and they are majority in military bearucracy judiciary and media and they will give throne to Pmln. PPP and Moulana will get shit only. PTI will be finished. Congrats to punjab and shareef for the selection very smartly. PTI only job was to clean the mess of Military and PMLN. Good luck remaining pakistan.
 
mikkix said:
PTI stupid decision. Looks like PTI decision took by PMLN and establishment. well plated establishment and shareef and punjab bearucracy. Now all difficult decision will be taken by interim government and PMLN will get the cake for next government. As punjabi Mafia is very strong and they are majority in military bearucracy judiciary and media and they will give throne to Pmln. PPP and Moulana will get shit only. PTI will be finished. Congrats to punjab and shareef for the selection very smartly. PTI only job was to clean the mess of Military and PMLN. Good luck remaining pakistan.
What kind of garbage is this. I am from Punjab and no people want them. We already have patriotic Punjab leaders to lead in the future but we don't want the Sharifs they are finished.. There is nothing on earth they could do to win back court of public opinion. They are viewed worse then BJP. You can't make comeback from that one
 
Supreme court gonna reinstate the assemblies or post i.k resignation elections must not be held for about a decade except local bodies. We don't want these rondo cult leaders back into power including Naizi
 
Knockingdoors said:
lol.. Any country can chase stooge elites what makes you think Pakistan can't.. It will and can do.. These people are finished they are no future in Pakistan period.. Even the motion rejected on the basis that it was foreign conspiracy..

Mark my words they are done!! :pakistan:
That is quite serious, it will ignite a full spy war and witch hunting McCarthy style -"it was foreign conspiracy."
 
Knockingdoors said:
What kind of garbage is this. I am from Punjab and no people want them. We already have patriotic Punjab leaders to lead in the future but we don't want the Sharifs they are finished.. There is nothing unearth they could do to win back court of public opinion. They are viewed worse then BJP. You can't make comeback from that one
Brother, I am really so sorry to hurt your feelings but you are in minority in Punjab. PMLN are Mafia in punjab with support of XYZ.
 
mikkix said:
PTI stupid decision. Looks like PTI decision took by PMLN and establishment. well plated establishment and shareef and punjab bearucracy. Now all difficult decision will be taken by interim government and PMLN will get the cake for next government. As punjabi Mafia is very strong and they are majority in military bearucracy judiciary and media and they will give throne to Pmln. PPP and Moulana will get shit only. PTI will be finished. Congrats to punjab and shareef for the selection very smartly. PTI only job was to clean the mess of Military and PMLN. Good luck remaining pakistan.
lol punjabi establishment? What punjabi establishment? Musharaf was from Karachi, Zardari is from Sindh, PTI is kpk dominant party is ruling now. In last 4 govts the ruling party is from other than punjab.
Also, what are you smoking that this is by PMLN. Lol for PMLN this was political nightmare. You speak like a typical ignorant indian and i am not exagerrating.
 
Mentee said:
Supreme court gonna reinstate the assemblies or post i.k resignation elections must not be held for about a decade except local bodies. We don't want these rondo cult leaders back into power including Naizi
And the basterd was crying since 2018 is a good man?
 

